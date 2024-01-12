en English
Crime

New Year’s Eve Trekking Assault: Two Suspects Arrested, Search Continues for Remaining Culprits

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 12, 2024 at 4:22 pm EST
In a shocking incident on the eve of the New Year, a woman and her friend were brutally attacked and robbed while trekking on a hillock near Vasant Garden in Mulund, a suburb of Mumbai, India. The victims, Shlok D, 24, and Hiral, 29, were accosted by a gang of four who physically assaulted them and fled with their valuables, a loot that included a GoPro camera valued at approximately Rs 55,500.

Immediate Aftermath of the Attack

Despite the brutal attack, the victims managed to descend the hillock and sought medical assistance at a local hospital. Shlok’s injuries were so severe that he required nearly 15 stitches. Following the incident, Hiral made a statement to the Mulund police, who registered an FIR and initiated an investigation under the leadership of Inspector Adinath Gawade.

Investigation and Arrests

Over the course of the next ten days, the police team conducted several exploratory treks to the crime scene and questioned residents of the nearby Warli villages. Their tenacious efforts yielded results when they apprehended two suspects, Anikumart Harshenagi and Kiran Rane. Both suspects, 24 years old and residing on the Thane side of the hillock, had previous robbery records. They were subsequently produced before a court and remanded to police custody.

Continued Search for Accomplices

Although the arrest of Harshenagi and Rane marks a significant breakthrough in the case, the search continues for the remaining two members of the gang. The Mulund police are committed to ensuring justice is served and the remaining culprits are brought to book.

Crime India
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

