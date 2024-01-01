New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Lawyer Shot Dead Over Casteist Remark

In a heartrending incident, the celebratory atmosphere of a New Year’s Eve party in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, was shattered when Raghvendra Singh, a 36-year-old lawyer, was gunned down following a heated argument over a casteist comment. The dispute reportedly escalated between Singh and Hadendu Shekhar Tripathi, a 48-year-old security manager, who felt affronted by Singh’s caste-based remark.

Unexpected Turn of Events

The evening of revelry took a grim turn when Tripathi, under the influence of alcohol, retaliated to Singh’s comment by firing his licensed pistol. The gunshot, fired amidst the crowd in Lalpur Pandeypur area, proved fatal for Singh. The party, hosted by Singh in a lawn, witnessed a sudden tumult as the convivial gathering turned into a scene of terror and despair.

Investigation and Arrest

The police were swift in their response, arresting Tripathi in connection with the fatal shooting. After his appearance in court, Tripathi was placed in judicial custody. The attendees of the party, including Gaurav Singh, the owner of the lawn, were left stunned at the sudden eruption of violence. The initial argument, centered around religion, took an ugly turn when the subject shifted to caste, ultimately leading to the tragic incident.

Aftermath and Reflection

Emergency responders rushed to the scene, declaring Singh dead upon arrival at the hospital. The incident, a grim reminder of the deep-seated caste prejudices that persist in society, has left a pall of gloom over the New Year’s celebrations. The tragic event underscores the need for sensitivity and respect for all individuals, regardless of their caste or social standing.