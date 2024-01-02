New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Innocent Man Killed by Stray Bullet in Jefferson Parish

As the clock ticked towards the dawn of a new year in Metairie, Jefferson Parish, the lives of its peaceful inhabitants were shattered by an unforeseen tragedy. Corey Warmington Jr., 31, was killed in his own home by a stray bullet that had no business there. The bullet was an unwelcome intruder, fired in a violent altercation by a group of men desperate to reclaim a stolen car.

The Unintended Victim

Earlier on that fateful New Year’s Eve, a woman had spotted her stolen car parked near the 900 block of Beechgrove Boulevard in Bridge City. She had promptly contacted the police and filed a report. As she waited for a replacement key, the original assailants, believed to be the car thieves themselves, arrived on the scene. They began to shoot, and amidst the chaos, one of their bullets found its way to Corey’s apartment window. Corey, having no connection to the incident, was tragically caught in the crossfire.

Jefferson Parish Reeling from the Loss

Jefferson Parish Sheriff, Joseph Lopinto, along with Tim Genevay, the sheriff’s director of Forensic Operations, expressed their distress over the incident. The loss of life, especially so close to the New Year, sent shockwaves through the community. This incident has brought the homicide count in Jefferson Parish to 31 for the year 2023, a significant decrease from 49 homicides in 2022, but a somber reminder that safety is a continuous pursuit.

Reflection on the Tragedy

The tragic incident served as a grim reminder of the indiscriminate nature of violence and its propensity to claim innocent lives. As we step into the new year, this event underscores the importance of community vigilance, law enforcement, and the steadfast pursuit of justice. The memory of Corey Warmington Jr., an unintended victim of this senseless act, will forever be etched in the hearts of the Jefferson Parish community.