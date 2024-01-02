en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Innocent Man Killed by Stray Bullet in Jefferson Parish

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:21 pm EST
New Year’s Eve Tragedy: Innocent Man Killed by Stray Bullet in Jefferson Parish

As the clock ticked towards the dawn of a new year in Metairie, Jefferson Parish, the lives of its peaceful inhabitants were shattered by an unforeseen tragedy. Corey Warmington Jr., 31, was killed in his own home by a stray bullet that had no business there. The bullet was an unwelcome intruder, fired in a violent altercation by a group of men desperate to reclaim a stolen car.

The Unintended Victim

Earlier on that fateful New Year’s Eve, a woman had spotted her stolen car parked near the 900 block of Beechgrove Boulevard in Bridge City. She had promptly contacted the police and filed a report. As she waited for a replacement key, the original assailants, believed to be the car thieves themselves, arrived on the scene. They began to shoot, and amidst the chaos, one of their bullets found its way to Corey’s apartment window. Corey, having no connection to the incident, was tragically caught in the crossfire.

Jefferson Parish Reeling from the Loss

Jefferson Parish Sheriff, Joseph Lopinto, along with Tim Genevay, the sheriff’s director of Forensic Operations, expressed their distress over the incident. The loss of life, especially so close to the New Year, sent shockwaves through the community. This incident has brought the homicide count in Jefferson Parish to 31 for the year 2023, a significant decrease from 49 homicides in 2022, but a somber reminder that safety is a continuous pursuit.

Reflection on the Tragedy

The tragic incident served as a grim reminder of the indiscriminate nature of violence and its propensity to claim innocent lives. As we step into the new year, this event underscores the importance of community vigilance, law enforcement, and the steadfast pursuit of justice. The memory of Corey Warmington Jr., an unintended victim of this senseless act, will forever be etched in the hearts of the Jefferson Parish community.

0
Crime United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Illinois Man Faces Four Counts of Child Molestation

By Rafia Tasleem

Sudden Eruption of Violence: Summerside Man Arrested on 21 Charges in Prince Edward Island

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Severe Stabbing in Baltimore: Victim Stabilized, Investigation Underway

By BNN Correspondents

Landscaper Admits to Defrauding Elderly Client: A Tale of Trust Exploited

By Olalekan Adigun

Georgia Gun Owner Case Highlights Importance of Personal Protection In ...
@Crime · 50 seconds
Georgia Gun Owner Case Highlights Importance of Personal Protection In ...
heart comment 0
Louisiana Officer Surrenders in Shooting Incident Involving Police Chief and Wife

By BNN Correspondents

Louisiana Officer Surrenders in Shooting Incident Involving Police Chief and Wife
Farmington Man Charged with Brother’s Murder: A Fratricidal Crime Unfolds

By BNN Correspondents

Farmington Man Charged with Brother's Murder: A Fratricidal Crime Unfolds
First Look at ‘Rust’ – A Tribute to Late Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins

By BNN Correspondents

First Look at 'Rust' - A Tribute to Late Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins
The Disappearance of Alan Whiteside: An Unresolved Mystery in Antrim

By BNN Correspondents

The Disappearance of Alan Whiteside: An Unresolved Mystery in Antrim
Latest Headlines
World News
Rotherham United Recalls Peter Kioso from Loan to Boost Squad
14 seconds
Rotherham United Recalls Peter Kioso from Loan to Boost Squad
Vermont Prepares to Launch Legalized Sports Betting; DraftKings Offers Pre-Launch Promotion
32 seconds
Vermont Prepares to Launch Legalized Sports Betting; DraftKings Offers Pre-Launch Promotion
Eloise Milburn Finds Confidence Boost in Young Darts Prodigy Boyfriend
37 seconds
Eloise Milburn Finds Confidence Boost in Young Darts Prodigy Boyfriend
NBA Matchup: San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies - An Analysis
38 seconds
NBA Matchup: San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies - An Analysis
Jerod Mayo Responds to Report on Leadership Style Amid Patriots' Head Coach Speculation
38 seconds
Jerod Mayo Responds to Report on Leadership Style Amid Patriots' Head Coach Speculation
Jammu and Kashmir Set to Observe Right of Self-determination Day
38 seconds
Jammu and Kashmir Set to Observe Right of Self-determination Day
Irish Man Quits Smoking after 40 Years, Thanks to HSE's NRT
41 seconds
Irish Man Quits Smoking after 40 Years, Thanks to HSE's NRT
Combination Therapy Could be Game-changer for Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Treatment
41 seconds
Combination Therapy Could be Game-changer for Nonmelanoma Skin Cancer Treatment
Jamaat-i-Islami Pledges Islamic Economic Revolution in Pakistan: A Shift Towards Sharia
41 seconds
Jamaat-i-Islami Pledges Islamic Economic Revolution in Pakistan: A Shift Towards Sharia
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
21 mins
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
25 mins
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
28 mins
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
35 mins
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
1 hour
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
1 hour
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
1 hour
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
1 hour
Awami League Leader Among Six Detained for Election Violence in Bogura-1 Constituency
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized
1 hour
Rickshaw Drivers Unleash Havoc in Dhanmondi: Traffic Police Boxes Vandalized

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app