New Year’s Eve Standoff Ends in Arrest of Delhi Village Resident

In the heart of New York’s Delhi Village, the transition from the old year to the new was marked by an intense standoff between law enforcement and a local resident. The incident, which began as a domestic dispute at 35 Main St., led to the arrest of 37-year-old Paul M. Fontana Jr. shortly before the clock struck twelve on New Year’s Eve.

Unfolding of the Standoff

The multi-unit residential building became the scene of a tense situation as police were alerted to the dispute shortly before 9 p.m. on December 31. Upon breaching an apartment, officers found Fontana, a convicted felon, in illegal possession of firearms. This discovery led to his arrest just before the dawn of 2024.

Charges and Consequences

Fontana now faces two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and second-degree menacing. His criminal status in New York State prohibits any possession of firearms, thereby exacerbating the gravity of his charges. Following his arrest, Fontana was transferred to the Delaware County Jail and awaited arraignment at the Delaware County CAP Court.

A Collaborative Effort

The successful operation was the result of a coordinated effort from various law enforcement agencies. The Delhi Village Police Department received significant assistance from the University Police at SUNY Delhi, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office, State Police, and police departments from Walton, Colchester, and Manlius. The Delhi Fire Department and EMS Squad also played an integral role in the operation. Once he was secured, Fontana was transported to a mental health crisis center in Cooperstown.