New Year’s Eve Stabbing Turns Fatal in South Philadelphia

In a chilling revelation, a New Year’s Eve celebration turned fatal in South Philadelphia. The quiet neighbourhood of South Sheridan Street was disrupted with a violent stabbing incident at a residence near Oregon Avenue, leaving two women severely injured. The tragic event unfolded around 11:10 p.m., casting a grim shadow over the festive atmosphere.

Charged and Apprehended

Philadelphia police have since apprehended 32-year-old Rachel Alexander Pisano, whom they believe to be the primary suspect in the case. Pisano has been charged with a slew of offenses, including murder, attempted murder, aggravated assault, and related charges. The swift action by the Philadelphia police department underscores their commitment to ensuring justice and public safety.

The Victims

The attack resulted in the tragic death of 36-year-old Victoria Lynn Dicesare. Dicesare sustained a fatal stab wound to the left thigh and despite immediate medical attention, she was pronounced dead at approximately 11:45 p.m. at the hospital. Alongside Dicesare, another woman, also aged 36, was wounded during the incident.

She received a stab wound to her right thigh but was fortunate to have her condition listed as stable. The identities of the victims bring into sharp focus the reality of the violence that unfolded that night and the lives it has irrevocably impacted.

Behind the Violence

The incident reportedly stemmed from an argument between Pisano and the two victims. Dicesare and an unidentified woman allegedly forced their way into Pisano’s home, leading to a physical altercation that escalated into the stabbings. Police investigations have provided these preliminary findings and continue to work tirelessly to uncover the exact motivations behind the violent encounter.