19-Year-Old Daevion Crawford Faces Charges in Charlotte NYE Shooting, Task Force Planned

On New Year’s Eve, the festive atmosphere in uptown Charlotte was disrupted by gunfire, as 19-year-old Daevion Crawford allegedly opened fire in Romare Bearden Park, adjacent to Bank of America Stadium. Five individuals were injured in the incident, each hit below the knee. Arrested on the same night at approximately 11:30 p.m., Crawford now faces severe legal consequences.

Daevion Crawford, the alleged gunman, was brought before a courtroom on Tuesday afternoon for his preliminary hearing. Initially, Crawford’s bond was set at $750,000. However, Judge Matt Newton, considering the gravity of the charges, increased the bond amount to $1.5 million. Crawford is currently facing five counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and a single count of going armed to the terror of the public. The alleged shooting incident took place not far from Charlotte’s official New Year’s Eve celebration, raising questions about public safety during such large-scale events.

City’s Response to the Incident

In response to the shooting, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles described the event as ‘horrific.’ Emphasizing the need to bolster public safety, she called for stricter measures to combat crime within the city. In alignment with this sentiment, Charlotte City Councilman Tariq Bokhari announced plans to establish a task force specifically aimed at addressing the city’s crime issues. This proposed task force will work towards creating safer environments for the public, especially during grand celebrations where large crowds gather.

The New Year’s Eve shooting has sparked a wave of concern among Charlotte’s residents about safety at public celebrations. In addition to the shooting, police reported the arrest of 11 minors and one adult on various charges during the New Year’s Eve festivities. Three officers were also injured in separate incidents.