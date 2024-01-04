en English
Crime

New Year’s Eve Shooting Claims Life of 21-Year-Old in Portland

By: Shivani Chauhan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:13 pm EST


On the eve of the new year, a fatal shooting in Northeast Portland claimed the life of Skyler Stuckey, a 21-year-old man from Albany. The grim incident took place around 8 p.m. in the 1100 block of Northeast Faloma Road, a residential area punctuated by the crackle of gunfire.

Tragic Start to New Year

Responding to the distress call, the Portland Police found Stuckey and another 18-year-old man, both suffering from gunshot wounds. Despite the swift transportation to the hospital, Stuckey’s life could not be saved. He succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead, marking a tragic start to the year.

The second victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, demonstrated resilience and is on the path to recovery after being released from the hospital.

Eyewitness Account

Jack Durrett, a local resident, painted a chilling picture of the incident. He reported hearing what sounded like 30 gunshots, followed by the crash of a BMW against his fence. The horror unfolded as he discovered a lifeless Stuckey in the driver’s seat. Two other individuals exited the wrecked vehicle – one, bleeding heavily, sprinted through Durrett’s property, and the other fled the scene, disappearing into the night.

Public Assurance and Call for Information

No arrests have been made yet. But the Portland Police, while working relentlessly to untangle the mystery, assured the public that there is no ongoing threat. They have called for anyone with information to step forward and contact Detective Brent Christensen or Detective Meghan Burkeen.

Stuckey’s untimely death has been recorded as the 76th homicide in Portland for the year 2023, a drop from the 101 homicides reported in 2022. However, every number in this grim tally marks a life cut short, a family bereaved, and a community shaken.

author

Shivani Chauhan

Shivani Chauhan, a multifaceted and proficient media expert, has become an integral part of the BNN staff, contributing a wealth of familiarity from a variety of news outlets. She previously held the position of an Editor at PinkVilla, demonstrating her outstanding skills in managing content creation. Prior to that, Shivani was a dedicated Journalist for both India Legal and WION, refining her abilities in investigative journalism and narrative development. Her experience further extends to a term as an Associate Producer at Zee Media, as well as at Hindustan Times. Anchored in a deep-seated commitment to unearth the truth, Shivani thrives in captivating her audience with impactful stories that instigate significant change.

