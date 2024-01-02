en English
Crime

New Year’s Eve Shooting Claims Life in Capitol Heights; Police Seek Public Help

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 2, 2024 at 2:54 pm EST
New Year’s Eve Shooting Claims Life in Capitol Heights; Police Seek Public Help

In a chilling end to the year, the 1400 block of Dunbar Oaks Drive, Capitol Heights, Maryland, witnessed a brutal shooting that claimed the life of 36-year-old local resident, Nelson Bonilla-Reyes. The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit is actively investigating this incident that unfolded around 10:30 PM on December 31, 2023.

Unraveling the Incident

Bonilla-Reyes was discovered outside with a gunshot wound. Despite the immediate medical attention and him being rushed to a nearby hospital, the severity of his injuries led to his untimely demise. As the news of this fatal shooting incident reverberated across Capitol Heights, a pall of gloom descended on the close-knit community.

An Appeal for Public Support

The Police Department is leaving no stone unturned to crack this case and bring the perpetrator(s) to justice. They have issued a public appeal, urging anyone with information about the shooting or the suspect(s) to step forward. To further incentivize this, they are offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information that can help solve this case.

A Year Marked by Violence

This incident is a grim reminder of the escalating violence in Prince George’s County, which reported a total of 100 murders in 2023. As the new year dawns, the police are investigating multiple fatal shootings from New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day, underscoring the need for heightened vigilance and community cooperation to curb this worrying trend.

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

