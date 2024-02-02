New Year’s Eve Scam: Elderly Woman Cheated out of Thousands in Worthing

On the eve of a new year, a quiet home on Melrose Avenue in Worthing became the stage for an audacious scam. A 79-year-old woman, her trust exploited, found herself thousands of pounds poorer, her peace shattered by the deceit of a man who claimed to have done work for her.

A Scam Unfolds

The fraudster, whose identity remains unknown, gained entry into the woman's residence under the pretense of having completed a job for her. The elderly woman was then charged a significant sum of money, a scam that resulted in her losing a substantial amount. The audacity of the scam was only matched by its cruelty, robbing a senior citizen of not just her hard-earned money, but also her sense of security.

Call for Public Assistance

Upon being notified of the scam on December 31, the police launched an immediate investigation into the incident. As part of their ongoing efforts, they have issued a call for public assistance. They are currently seeking a suspect who they believe can help with the investigation. The police are urging anyone who recognizes the man or has information relevant to the case to come forward.

The Hunt Continues

As the hunt for the suspect continues, the police have encouraged the public to report any tips or leads either through their online platform or by calling the phone number 101. They have referenced the case with the serial number 1172 of 31/12. The pursuit of justice continues, as the police leave no stone unturned in their search for the man who exploited the trust of a vulnerable woman, turning a festive occasion into a nightmare.