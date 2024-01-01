en English
Crime

New Year’s Eve Nightmare: Two NYC Employees Arrested for Separate Assaults

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:12 am EST


In a startling series of events on New Year’s Eve, two New York City employees were apprehended by the police in separate assault incidents. Fiorenza Piccorelli, a 32-year-old FDNY paramedic, and Shawn Arthur, a 44-year-old Department of Education (DOE) educator, now face charges for their alleged acts of violence.

An Unexpected Assault on the Upper West Side

Fiorenza Piccorelli, an on-duty FDNY paramedic, was accused of assaulting a woman who was obstructing traffic on the Upper West Side of Manhattan. The woman, who was described by witnesses as emotionally disturbed, was lying in the street when she was allegedly punched in the face by Piccorelli after refusing to move. Piccorelli was subsequently arrested and charged with assault.

A Disturbing Incident in the Bronx

In an unrelated incident, DOE educator Shawn Arthur was also arrested in the Bronx. Arthur was charged with hitting a female acquaintance in the head and applying pressure to her throat, an act legally defined as strangulation. Despite suffering a minor injury, the victim declined any medical assistance.

Potential Consequences for the Accused

The FDNY has announced that Piccorelli’s employment status is under review and he could face suspension pending the outcome of the investigation. Similarly, the DOE stated that the information regarding Arthur’s status would be made available the following Tuesday.

These incidents have shocked the city, raising questions about the conduct and character of city employees. As the cases proceed, the city and its citizens eagerly await the conclusions that will shed light on these troubling events.

Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

