Crime

New Year’s Eve Marred by Violence: Assault in Boston, Murder in London

By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:01 pm EST
New Year’s Eve Marred by Violence: Assault in Boston, Murder in London

In the wake of New Year’s Eve revelry, a series of violent incidents have sent shockwaves through communities across the United States and overseas. In two particularly chilling cases, a young man from Boston and a teenager from London fell prey to the darker side of human nature.

Assault in East Boston

23-year-old Erick Arevalo from East Boston was arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including armed assault with intent to murder, following a brutal attack on a woman in front of her children. The incident occurred shortly after the New Year’s Eve celebration. Responding to a distress call, the police arrived at an apartment on Princeton Street, where they found the woman with multiple cuts on her head, neck, and hand.

Arevalo had reportedly fled the scene in the woman’s car, but subsequently crashed into a stone wall and three other vehicles. In a subsequent incident, he assaulted another individual by punching them in the face after they confronted him for hitting their driveway. Arevalo now faces charges that include assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, simple assault and battery, and assault and battery on a family or household member. The exact relationship between Arevalo, the woman, and the children remains unclear.

Tragedy in London

Across the Atlantic, in London, 16-year-old Harry Pitman was attacked and killed following an altercation while waiting to watch the New Year’s Eve fireworks. Pitman, who was described by his family as mischievous and cheeky with aspirations to join the Army, was with a group of friends when the violence erupted. The London police have appealed for witnesses to come forward as they work to establish the chain of events that led to the tragic incident.

These two incidents underscore the far-reaching impact of violence, which often leaves a trail of victims and devastated families. As investigations continue, communities hold their breath, hoping for justice and answers in the wake of these New Year’s Eve tragedies.

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

