New Year’s Eve House Party Shooting in Denver: One Dead, One Critically Injured

In the early hours of New Year’s Eve, Denver’s Harvey Park neighborhood was rocked by a tragic incident that unfolded at a house party. A dispute that spiraled out of control culminated in a deadly shooting, leaving one man dead and another critically injured. The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Anthony Lopez, is now in custody, facing charges of first-degree murder.

The Fatal Altercation

An ordinary celebration took an unexpected turn when Lopez, who had arrived at the soirée with two of his relatives, engaged in a heated argument with another party-goer. Despite being asked to leave, the situation escalated outside the house where Lopez allegedly opened fire on the crowd.

The first victim, who has not been named, was fatally wounded and pronounced dead shortly after being taken to Swedish Medical Center. The second victim, also unnamed, was seriously injured and underwent surgery at Denver Health Medical Center. He is currently reported to be in critical but stable condition.

Police Intervention and Arrest

Upon arrival at the scene, the police encountered a large crowd arguing in the front yard. Swiftly dispersing the crowd, they managed to attend to the victims and secure the area. According to witnesses, the situation took a deadly turn when Lopez brandished a firearm, claiming he was ensuring his family’s safe exit before discharging his weapon. Reports suggest that there may have been return fire during the incident, but this has not been confirmed by authorities.

Lopez was subsequently arrested and is being held on a $3 million cash bail. He is expected to make his initial court appearance later this week.

An Unsettling Start to the New Year

The tragic incident marks a somber start to the New Year, raising concerns about the safety of public gatherings and exposing the persistent issue of gun violence. Authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police.