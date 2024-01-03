en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

New Year’s Eve House Party Shooting in Denver: One Dead, One Critically Injured

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:06 pm EST
New Year’s Eve House Party Shooting in Denver: One Dead, One Critically Injured

In the early hours of New Year’s Eve, Denver’s Harvey Park neighborhood was rocked by a tragic incident that unfolded at a house party. A dispute that spiraled out of control culminated in a deadly shooting, leaving one man dead and another critically injured. The suspect, identified as 42-year-old Anthony Lopez, is now in custody, facing charges of first-degree murder.

The Fatal Altercation

An ordinary celebration took an unexpected turn when Lopez, who had arrived at the soirée with two of his relatives, engaged in a heated argument with another party-goer. Despite being asked to leave, the situation escalated outside the house where Lopez allegedly opened fire on the crowd.

The first victim, who has not been named, was fatally wounded and pronounced dead shortly after being taken to Swedish Medical Center. The second victim, also unnamed, was seriously injured and underwent surgery at Denver Health Medical Center. He is currently reported to be in critical but stable condition.

Police Intervention and Arrest

Upon arrival at the scene, the police encountered a large crowd arguing in the front yard. Swiftly dispersing the crowd, they managed to attend to the victims and secure the area. According to witnesses, the situation took a deadly turn when Lopez brandished a firearm, claiming he was ensuring his family’s safe exit before discharging his weapon. Reports suggest that there may have been return fire during the incident, but this has not been confirmed by authorities.

Lopez was subsequently arrested and is being held on a $3 million cash bail. He is expected to make his initial court appearance later this week.

An Unsettling Start to the New Year

The tragic incident marks a somber start to the New Year, raising concerns about the safety of public gatherings and exposing the persistent issue of gun violence. Authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the police.

0
Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Vigilantes and Bandits Clash in Nigeria: A Tale of Violence and Resilience

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Violent Feud Escalates into Shooting in Gharuan: Four Arrested

By Rafia Tasleem

Edmonton Tackles Homelessness: Dawson Park Encampment Cleaned

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Armed Standoff in Tucson: A Domestic Violence Incident Turns into a Crisis

By Aqsa Younas Rana

Two Arrested in Nacogdoches Following Officer-Involved Shooting Incide ...
@Crime · 5 mins
Two Arrested in Nacogdoches Following Officer-Involved Shooting Incide ...
heart comment 0
Protests Erupt in Chikkamagaluru over Alleged Caste-based Assault

By Rafia Tasleem

Protests Erupt in Chikkamagaluru over Alleged Caste-based Assault
New Year’s Day Stabbing at Caroline Bay Carnival: A Disturbing Start to 2024

By Mazhar Abbas

New Year's Day Stabbing at Caroline Bay Carnival: A Disturbing Start to 2024
Armen Grigoryan’s Posthumous Verdict: A Cautionary Tale in the Fight Against Fake News

By Momen Zellmi

Armen Grigoryan's Posthumous Verdict: A Cautionary Tale in the Fight Against Fake News
New Year’s Day Tragedy: LSU Freshman Fatally Shot in Washington D.C. Hotel

By Geeta Pillai

New Year's Day Tragedy: LSU Freshman Fatally Shot in Washington D.C. Hotel
Latest Headlines
World News
J.P. Stevens Triumphs Over Perth Amboy in GMC White Division Basketball Match
12 seconds
J.P. Stevens Triumphs Over Perth Amboy in GMC White Division Basketball Match
J&K Athletes Triumph: First Gold in Para Archery World Championship, Stellar Performance at Moscow Wushu Stars
26 seconds
J&K Athletes Triumph: First Gold in Para Archery World Championship, Stellar Performance at Moscow Wushu Stars
Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: An Evenly Matched College Basketball Game
28 seconds
Charleston Southern Buccaneers vs. Presbyterian Blue Hose: An Evenly Matched College Basketball Game
Citadel Bulldogs vs. Western Carolina Catamounts: Southern Conference Basketball Showdown
33 seconds
Citadel Bulldogs vs. Western Carolina Catamounts: Southern Conference Basketball Showdown
George Mason Patriots vs La Salle Explorers: An Epic College Basketball Showdown
42 seconds
George Mason Patriots vs La Salle Explorers: An Epic College Basketball Showdown
Aztecs vs Bulldogs: High-Stakes Basketball Showdown on Jan 3, 2024
45 seconds
Aztecs vs Bulldogs: High-Stakes Basketball Showdown on Jan 3, 2024
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
48 seconds
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Atlantic 10 Showdown: VCU Rams to Host Saint Bonaventure Bonnies
53 seconds
Atlantic 10 Showdown: VCU Rams to Host Saint Bonaventure Bonnies
Breast Cancer in Dogs: Recognizing the Signs and Ensuring Early Detection
56 seconds
Breast Cancer in Dogs: Recognizing the Signs and Ensuring Early Detection
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
48 seconds
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
10 mins
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
58 mins
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
3 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
3 hours
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
4 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
4 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
5 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
8 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app