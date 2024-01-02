en English
Crime

New Year’s Eve Drive-By Shooting in Mesquite: Toddler and Two Adults Injured

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:06 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 1:52 pm EST
New Year’s Eve Drive-By Shooting in Mesquite: Toddler and Two Adults Injured

In a chilling New Year’s Eve incident, a toddler and two adults were injured in a drive-by shooting in Mesquite. The chilling event unfolded along the 1600 block of Springwood Drive, casting a shadow over the city’s celebrations and leaving residents in shock.

Victims and Injuries

Upon arrival, Mesquite Police discovered a man and a 1-year-old child bearing the brunt of the unexpected violence. The child, sustaining a minor head injury, and the man, nursing a possible neck injury from a grazing bullet or flying glass, were rushed to hospitals for immediate medical attention. The child was taken to Children’s Medical Center in Dallas, while the man’s treatment details remain undisclosed.

Details of the Shooting

Unraveling the sequence of events, surveillance footage showed a small four-door sedan cruising down the otherwise peaceful street. In a shocking turn, an individual emerged from the vehicle and began firing shots near a house. The bullets hit a nearby vehicle, causing minor injuries to an unsuspecting driver from flying glass, and the house itself, leaving a trail of fear and uncertainty in their wake.

Investigation Underway

No arrests or suspects have been identified in this baffling case. The motive behind the shooting remains shrouded in mystery. As the investigation continues, the law enforcement agencies remain tight-lipped, releasing no additional information regarding the incident. Meanwhile, the city of Mesquite holds its collective breath, hoping for swift justice and an end to the violence that marred its New Year’s Eve.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

