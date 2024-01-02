New Year’s Eve Dispute Turns Violent as Wife Shoots Husband in Alabama

As the world celebrated the arrival of 2024, Gulf Shores, Alabama, witnessed an unfortunate instance of domestic violence that went a step further, resulting in gunfire. Marianne Hough Savage, a 42-year-old woman, found herself entangled in a heated argument with her husband, John William Savage, which culminated in her shooting him in the foot.

A Family Vacation Gone Wrong

The incident transpired at the Crystal Tower condominiums on West Beach Boulevard, where the Savage family was spending their New Year’s Eve. The verbal dispute between Marianne and John quickly escalated into a physical altercation, with Marianne discharging a pistol and striking John’s foot. The Gulf Shores Police Department, responding to reports of a shooting, arrived at the scene to find John with a gunshot wound on the seventh floor of the condominiums.

Arrests and Charges

John received medical attention at the South Baldwin Freestanding Emergency Department, while Marianne was arrested on the spot. However, it wasn’t just Marianne who faced the law’s wrath. John, too, was arrested and slapped with two counts of third-degree domestic violence. Marianne was charged with second-degree domestic violence. The police are continuing their investigation into the incident to untangle the series of events that led to this unfortunate incident.

The Dark Side of New Year Celebrations

The incident in Gulf Shores is not an isolated case of violence marking the onset of the New Year. Cities like Mobile, Chicago, and Los Angeles, too, bore witness to shootings that claimed lives and left many injured. It is a grim reminder that while the New Year is a time of joy and celebration, it can also be marred by violence and loss.