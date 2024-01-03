en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

New Year’s Eve Car Theft Ends in Arrest in Filabusi

author
By: Olalekan Adigun
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:49 am EST
New Year’s Eve Car Theft Ends in Arrest in Filabusi

As the world was bidding farewell to 2023 and welcoming the new year with hope and joy, Filabusi, a town in Zimbabwe, echoed with sirens and flashing lights. The cause – a daring theft perpetrated by a 43-year-old man named Roy Ncube. This New Year’s Eve will be one to remember for Ncube, but not for the reasons one might expect. As the clock ticked towards midnight, Ncube found himself apprehended by the police for stealing a motor vehicle he had earlier hired.

Opportunity Strikes at Theleka Business Centre

The incident unfolded at the Theleka Business Centre, a local hub of activity. Earlier in the evening, Ncube had hired someone to drive him to the Centre. Upon reaching their destination, the driver parked outside a nightclub, leaving the keys in the ignition and Ncube inside the vehicle. Seizing the opportunity, Ncube took control of the vehicle and drove off, turning the driver from a service provider into a victim.

Caught Red-Handed at the Scene

Ncube’s freedom, however, was short-lived. Later the same night, the police arrested him at Theleka Business Centre, where he was found nonchalantly drinking beer. In a case that seemed straight out of a movie, the thief was caught red-handed, not in the act of stealing, but in the act of celebrating his ill-gotten spoils.

A Swift End to a Brief Crime Spree

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the national police spokesperson, confirmed the incident, and the recovery of the stolen Honda Fit vehicle. The swift resolution of the case brought relief to the victim and served as a stark reminder of the consequences of crime. As Filabusi ushered in 2024, it was with the knowledge that justice, though sometimes delayed, is never denied.

0
Crime Zimbabwe
author

Olalekan Adigun

Hailing from the vibrant heart of Africa, Olalekan Adigun stands as a seasoned journalist and editor with a rich legacy in digital journalism. His passion for the written word shines through as he navigates the complexities of modern-day reportage. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Olalekan honed his craft across various news platforms, amassing a wealth of experience and insights. His deep commitment to the journalistic pursuit makes him a formidable voice in the ever-evolving media landscape.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Fatal Shooting in Spain's Andalucia Region: A Drug Trafficking Connection?

By Safak Costu

Late UNLV Professor's Home Burglarized, Neighbors Witness the Act

By Dil Bar Irshad

Farmington Man's Murder Trial Delayed: A Tale of Twisted Facts and Delayed Justice

By BNN Correspondents

Rising Car Theft Rates Drive Security Upgrades from Asian Car Companies

By Safak Costu

Two Arrested in Gugulethu New Year's Day Shooting; Additional Suspects ...
@Crime · 6 mins
Two Arrested in Gugulethu New Year's Day Shooting; Additional Suspects ...
heart comment 0
Fear Engulfs Kuala Lumpur Couple as Violent Assailant Remains At Large

By BNN Correspondents

Fear Engulfs Kuala Lumpur Couple as Violent Assailant Remains At Large
Former Government Officials and Viet A Technologies Company Embroiled in Major Corruption Scandal

By Ayesha Mumtaz

Former Government Officials and Viet A Technologies Company Embroiled in Major Corruption Scandal
Prominent Ugandan Pastor Aloysius Bugingo Survives Assasination Attempt: A Deeper Look

By Israel Ojoko

Prominent Ugandan Pastor Aloysius Bugingo Survives Assasination Attempt: A Deeper Look
Vandalism Strikes Cornwall Speed Cameras, Sparking Public Safety Concerns

By Wojciech Zylm

Vandalism Strikes Cornwall Speed Cameras, Sparking Public Safety Concerns
Latest Headlines
World News
Government's Commitment to Welfare Expansion Reaffirmed by MLA Veerlapalli Shankar
46 seconds
Government's Commitment to Welfare Expansion Reaffirmed by MLA Veerlapalli Shankar
Fact-Check Debunks Misidentification in Viral Video
1 min
Fact-Check Debunks Misidentification in Viral Video
Cigna and WakeMed Ink Two-Year Contract Ensuring Continued In-Network Access
2 mins
Cigna and WakeMed Ink Two-Year Contract Ensuring Continued In-Network Access
Alvotech's Proposed Biosimilar to Eylea Shows Promise in Clinical Study
2 mins
Alvotech's Proposed Biosimilar to Eylea Shows Promise in Clinical Study
NCP Maharashtra Chief Calls for Return to Foundational Principles
2 mins
NCP Maharashtra Chief Calls for Return to Foundational Principles
Alvotech's AVT06 Shows Promise in Clinical Study, Poised to Offer Effective Alternative to Eylea
2 mins
Alvotech's AVT06 Shows Promise in Clinical Study, Poised to Offer Effective Alternative to Eylea
BRS Warns Congress of Potential Fraud Over Unfulfilled Promises
2 mins
BRS Warns Congress of Potential Fraud Over Unfulfilled Promises
Meteorologist Tim Kelley: The Optimistic Weather Forecaster for Skiers
2 mins
Meteorologist Tim Kelley: The Optimistic Weather Forecaster for Skiers
Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal Skips ED Summons for the Third Time
3 mins
Delhi's Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal Skips ED Summons for the Third Time
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
36 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
40 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
1 hour
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
7 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
7 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
8 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app