New Year’s Eve Car Theft Ends in Arrest in Filabusi

As the world was bidding farewell to 2023 and welcoming the new year with hope and joy, Filabusi, a town in Zimbabwe, echoed with sirens and flashing lights. The cause – a daring theft perpetrated by a 43-year-old man named Roy Ncube. This New Year’s Eve will be one to remember for Ncube, but not for the reasons one might expect. As the clock ticked towards midnight, Ncube found himself apprehended by the police for stealing a motor vehicle he had earlier hired.

Opportunity Strikes at Theleka Business Centre

The incident unfolded at the Theleka Business Centre, a local hub of activity. Earlier in the evening, Ncube had hired someone to drive him to the Centre. Upon reaching their destination, the driver parked outside a nightclub, leaving the keys in the ignition and Ncube inside the vehicle. Seizing the opportunity, Ncube took control of the vehicle and drove off, turning the driver from a service provider into a victim.

Caught Red-Handed at the Scene

Ncube’s freedom, however, was short-lived. Later the same night, the police arrested him at Theleka Business Centre, where he was found nonchalantly drinking beer. In a case that seemed straight out of a movie, the thief was caught red-handed, not in the act of stealing, but in the act of celebrating his ill-gotten spoils.

A Swift End to a Brief Crime Spree

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the national police spokesperson, confirmed the incident, and the recovery of the stolen Honda Fit vehicle. The swift resolution of the case brought relief to the victim and served as a stark reminder of the consequences of crime. As Filabusi ushered in 2024, it was with the knowledge that justice, though sometimes delayed, is never denied.