en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

New Year’s Eve Burglary Triggers Serious Assault in Lynn; Disturbing Murder Unfolds in Cohasset

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:12 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:28 am EST
New Year’s Eve Burglary Triggers Serious Assault in Lynn; Disturbing Murder Unfolds in Cohasset

In the final hours of New Year’s Eve, the quiet streets of Lynn echoed with an alarming incident of burglary on Archdale Street, escalating into a serious assault that left two individuals hospitalized.

The man and woman, their identities still protected for their safety, fell prey to an unknown assailant who trespassed into their property between 11.15 pm and midnight.

A Desperate Search for a Suspect

Following the assault, the victims were transported to Lynn’s Queen Elizabeth Hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment for their grave injuries. The incident has jolted the local authorities into action, launching an appeal for witnesses to come forward and help identify the suspect.

The perpetrator has been described as a male, approximately 5ft 10ins tall, with a medium build, dark hair, facial stubble, and an English accent. His attire at the time of the incident included a hooded sweatshirt, a dark coat, and grey jogging bottoms.

Police Reach Out to the Public

The police have reached out to the community, soliciting any form of evidence that could aid in their investigation. This includes doorbell footage, any pertinent information, or even eyewitness accounts.

The public can contact the police via email at Gary.Rangernorfolk.police.uk, by calling the reference number 36/19/24, or through other means provided by the local police department.

Simultaneous Tragedy in Cohasset

In a parallel narrative of crime on New Year’s Day in 2023, a mother from Cohasset, Ana Walshe, went missing under suspicious circumstances. Walshe, who held the position of a regional general manager, was later found to have been dismembered by her own husband, Brian Walshe.

Brian was subsequently indicted on charges of murder, misleading a police investigation, and the improper conveyance of a human body. Disturbing evidence including cutting instruments and surveillance footage of Brian near a liquor store was recovered during the course of the investigation.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Violent Attack on Rayleigh High Street Leaves Young Man Critically Injured

By Wojciech Zylm

Ryan Large to Stand Trial for Indecent Imagery, Keegan Yoerin Royal Arrested

By BNN Correspondents

Atlantic City Gunfire Incident Leads to Foot Chase and Arrest

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Weekend Marred by Shootings in Lafayette, Louisiana

By BNN Correspondents

Maryland's Juvenile Justice System: Calls for Amendment Amid Rising Te ...
@Crime · 4 mins
Maryland's Juvenile Justice System: Calls for Amendment Amid Rising Te ...
heart comment 0
Holiday Weekend Marred by Multiple Shootings in Lafayette

By BNN Correspondents

Holiday Weekend Marred by Multiple Shootings in Lafayette
Epstein’s Dark Legacy: Over 150 Associated Individuals Await Public Disclosure

By Bijay Laxmi

Epstein's Dark Legacy: Over 150 Associated Individuals Await Public Disclosure
Brutal Murder Shocks Walvis Bay Community: A Call for Justice

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Brutal Murder Shocks Walvis Bay Community: A Call for Justice
International Manhunt for Abducted Children of Steakhouse Heiress Amidst Custody Battle

By Wojciech Zylm

International Manhunt for Abducted Children of Steakhouse Heiress Amidst Custody Battle
Latest Headlines
World News
Revolutionizing Medical Technology: Bionic Artificial Skin with Wireless Tactile Sensory System
9 seconds
Revolutionizing Medical Technology: Bionic Artificial Skin with Wireless Tactile Sensory System
Omaha Mavericks vs Northern Arizona Lumberjacks: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
11 seconds
Omaha Mavericks vs Northern Arizona Lumberjacks: A Showdown of Skill and Strategy
Holly Cairns Accuses Parties of Dishonesty Over Climate Issues
25 seconds
Holly Cairns Accuses Parties of Dishonesty Over Climate Issues
Sound Healing Therapy: A Resonating Trend in London
25 seconds
Sound Healing Therapy: A Resonating Trend in London
Picture-in-Picture Commercials Mar First Monday Night RAW of 2024
25 seconds
Picture-in-Picture Commercials Mar First Monday Night RAW of 2024
'Lakes First' Philosophy Transforms Lakes State's Political Sphere
32 seconds
'Lakes First' Philosophy Transforms Lakes State's Political Sphere
Pomegranate: A New Health-Focused Café and Juice Bar to Open in Old Hall Street
42 seconds
Pomegranate: A New Health-Focused Café and Juice Bar to Open in Old Hall Street
75 Hard Challenge: The TikTok Fitness Trend Emphasizing Mental Resilience
1 min
75 Hard Challenge: The TikTok Fitness Trend Emphasizing Mental Resilience
Former Cincinnati City Councilman Begins 16-Month Corruption Sentence
2 mins
Former Cincinnati City Councilman Begins 16-Month Corruption Sentence
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
1 hour
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
3 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
7 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app