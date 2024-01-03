New Year’s Eve Arrest: Vietnamese Man Apprehended for Drug Possession in Pasay City

On the cusp of the New Year, a Vietnamese man, known by the alias Quang, found himself under arrest in the bustling city of Pasay, Philippines. The arrest, which took place around 4:30 p.m. on December 31, 2023, was the result of a covert security operation by the Station Intelligence Section of the Pasay City police. The location of this operation was Shore 1, Seaside Boulevard, Barangay 76, Zone 10, in Pasay City.

Violation of Republic Act 9165

Quang was apprehended for violating Section 11 and Section 12 of the Republic Act 9165. These sections pertain to the possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia, respectively. The arrest was not a random act but a calculated move based on the law enforcement’s observation of Quang’s suspicious activities.

Confiscated Items

The police seized several items from Quang during the arrest. These included a medium self-sealing plastic sachet that held a smaller sachet filled with a white crystalline substance. This substance, suspected to be shabu, was approximately 1.50 grams and worth an estimated PHP 10,200. In addition to this, the police also confiscated a small sachet with an unknown red tablet, a glass tube pipe, two other medium self-sealing sachets with disposable lighters, and a torn plastic bag filled with several instant coffee packs.

The Arrest Incident

The incident that led to Quang’s arrest unfolded rather unexpectedly. The police officers had observed Quang dropping a plastic bag containing instant coffee packs on the sidewalk. As they approached to assist him in retrieving the scattered items, they discovered the illegal drugs among the fallen objects. This led to the immediate arrest of Quang and the confiscation of the aforementioned items.

The seized evidence has since been forwarded to the SPD Forensic Unit for further analysis. A formal complaint for the drug-related charges has been filed against Quang, marking a sobering start to his New Year.