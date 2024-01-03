en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

New Year’s Eve Arrest: Vietnamese Man Apprehended for Drug Possession in Pasay City

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:43 am EST
New Year’s Eve Arrest: Vietnamese Man Apprehended for Drug Possession in Pasay City

On the cusp of the New Year, a Vietnamese man, known by the alias Quang, found himself under arrest in the bustling city of Pasay, Philippines. The arrest, which took place around 4:30 p.m. on December 31, 2023, was the result of a covert security operation by the Station Intelligence Section of the Pasay City police. The location of this operation was Shore 1, Seaside Boulevard, Barangay 76, Zone 10, in Pasay City.

Violation of Republic Act 9165

Quang was apprehended for violating Section 11 and Section 12 of the Republic Act 9165. These sections pertain to the possession of dangerous drugs and drug paraphernalia, respectively. The arrest was not a random act but a calculated move based on the law enforcement’s observation of Quang’s suspicious activities.

Confiscated Items

The police seized several items from Quang during the arrest. These included a medium self-sealing plastic sachet that held a smaller sachet filled with a white crystalline substance. This substance, suspected to be shabu, was approximately 1.50 grams and worth an estimated PHP 10,200. In addition to this, the police also confiscated a small sachet with an unknown red tablet, a glass tube pipe, two other medium self-sealing sachets with disposable lighters, and a torn plastic bag filled with several instant coffee packs.

The Arrest Incident

The incident that led to Quang’s arrest unfolded rather unexpectedly. The police officers had observed Quang dropping a plastic bag containing instant coffee packs on the sidewalk. As they approached to assist him in retrieving the scattered items, they discovered the illegal drugs among the fallen objects. This led to the immediate arrest of Quang and the confiscation of the aforementioned items.

The seized evidence has since been forwarded to the SPD Forensic Unit for further analysis. A formal complaint for the drug-related charges has been filed against Quang, marking a sobering start to his New Year.

0
Crime Philippines Vietnam
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
Mysterious Death of Rahul Panwar: A Tale of Unanswered Questions
At dawn on a seemingly ordinary day in Karawal Nagar, Delhi, the silence was pierced by a grim discovery: the lifeless body of Rahul Panwar, a 30-year-old Contractual Collection Manager, was found hanging from a ceiling fan by a muffler. This unsettling scene unfolded at 7:40 a.m. when Delhi Police were alerted to the morbid
Mysterious Death of Rahul Panwar: A Tale of Unanswered Questions
Wilmington Man Sentenced to Over Six Years for Multiple Sex Crimes
10 mins ago
Wilmington Man Sentenced to Over Six Years for Multiple Sex Crimes
Contraband Intercepted at Cowansville Institution: CSC Intensifies Security Measures
12 mins ago
Contraband Intercepted at Cowansville Institution: CSC Intensifies Security Measures
South Korean Democratic Party Leader, Lee Jae-myung, Survives Knife Attack
1 min ago
South Korean Democratic Party Leader, Lee Jae-myung, Survives Knife Attack
New Year's Brawl Leads to Van Crash at Bannville Hotel
5 mins ago
New Year's Brawl Leads to Van Crash at Bannville Hotel
SAPS Apprehends Suspects Linked to New Year's Eve Triple Homicide in Gugulethu
10 mins ago
SAPS Apprehends Suspects Linked to New Year's Eve Triple Homicide in Gugulethu
Latest Headlines
World News
Affordable F1 Holiday Packages: Experience Formula 1 Races Abroad Without Breaking the Bank
24 seconds
Affordable F1 Holiday Packages: Experience Formula 1 Races Abroad Without Breaking the Bank
Australia's Quest for Warner's Replacement: An Emphasis on Fielding
33 seconds
Australia's Quest for Warner's Replacement: An Emphasis on Fielding
Former President Trump's 2024 Election Eligibility Under Scrutiny
35 seconds
Former President Trump's 2024 Election Eligibility Under Scrutiny
American Legion Auxiliary Postpones Meeting; Republican Party of Wayne County in Full Swing
38 seconds
American Legion Auxiliary Postpones Meeting; Republican Party of Wayne County in Full Swing
Love Transcends Rivalry: Football Fans Celebrate Wedding at U.S. Bank Stadium
43 seconds
Love Transcends Rivalry: Football Fans Celebrate Wedding at U.S. Bank Stadium
South Korean Democratic Party Leader, Lee Jae-myung, Survives Knife Attack
1 min
South Korean Democratic Party Leader, Lee Jae-myung, Survives Knife Attack
Emergency Reserves: The New Path to Financial and Personal Goal Achievement
2 mins
Emergency Reserves: The New Path to Financial and Personal Goal Achievement
Opaque and Complex, Minnesota's Medical Assistance Program Draws Critiques
2 mins
Opaque and Complex, Minnesota's Medical Assistance Program Draws Critiques
Sierra Leone's Former President, Ernest Bai Koroma, Slated for Exile in Abuja, Pending Presidential Consent
2 mins
Sierra Leone's Former President, Ernest Bai Koroma, Slated for Exile in Abuja, Pending Presidential Consent
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
2 hours
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
2 hours
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
3 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app