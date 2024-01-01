en English
Crime

New Year’s Day Violence in Manipur Leaves Four Dead: A State in Turmoil

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 3:44 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 4:49 pm EST
New Year’s Day Violence in Manipur Leaves Four Dead: A State in Turmoil

As the world celebrated the dawn of a new year, the northeastern state of Manipur in India was gripped by a chilling act of violence. An unidentified group of armed men, allegedly on an extortion mission, opened fire on locals in Thoubal district, marking a brutal start to 2024. The incident, which left four people dead and several others injured, drew immediate condemnation and sparked widespread outrage among the community.

A Community in Shock

The assailants’ audacity struck a deep chord of fear and anger among the locals. In a defiant response, the community set the attackers’ vehicles ablaze. It was a stark visual testament to their outrage, a symbolic gesture of their refusal to bow to such terror.

State Response and Precautionary Measures

In the aftermath of the attack, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh issued a heartfelt video message. Expressing his deep sorrow for the loss of life, he urged the public to aid in the search for the perpetrators. He pledged his government’s unwavering commitment to ensuring justice, thereby seeking to quell the public’s fears and apprehension. As an immediate preventive measure, a curfew was reimposed in the five valley districts of Thoubal, Imphal East and Imphal West, Kakching, and Bishnupur.

Manipur: A State in Turmoil

This incident does not stand in isolation. It follows a recent gunfight in the border town of Moreh, where four security forces were wounded after suspected insurgents attacked a commando outpost. The state of Manipur has been grappling with deep-seated ethnic conflict throughout 2023, resulting in over 180 fatalities and the displacement of nearly 60,000 people. This ongoing strife, primarily between the Meitei community and the tribal communities of Nagas and Kukis, paints a disturbing portrait of a state in turmoil.

Crime India Security
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

