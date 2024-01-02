New Year’s Day Vehicle Theft Turns into High-Speed Chase in Willmar

In a startling turn of events, the tranquility of the New Year’s Day in Willmar was shattered when the local police department responded to a vehicle theft report at a residence on the 400 block of Minnesota Avenue Southeast. The stolen vehicle, a 2018 Jeep Compass, was spotted by an officer on patrol around half past midnight. However, before the officer could initiate a pursuit, the suspect made a swift escape in the stolen Jeep, leading to a high-speed chase.

Chase Ends in Crash and Apprehension

The chase reached a dramatic climax when the stolen Jeep crashed onto the athletic field at the Area Learning Center. The vehicle hit a curb, then a tree, and a fire hydrant before rolling over, sustaining severe damage. Following the crash, the suspect, a 22-year-old man, tried to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended by the police.

Suspect Sustains Minor Injuries

The suspect sustained minor injuries from the crash and was immediately taken to CentraCare Hospital in Willmar for treatment. His condition was quickly stabilized, following which he was transported to the Kandiyohi County Jail. The man is now being held pending charges, facing serious accusations including motor vehicle theft and fleeing from the police.

Collaborative Effort Leads to Quick Resolution

The successful resolution of this incident was the result of a collaboration between the Willmar Police and the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Office, with medical assistance provided by CentraCare EMS. This incident serves as a stark reminder of the risks and dangers of vehicle theft and the swift response it demands from law enforcement agencies.