New Year’s Day Tragedy: The Quest for Justice in the Murder of Andrei ‘Nico’ Gianan

As the world was bidding adieu to 2023, a glimmering life was extinguished in Manhattan Beach, California. The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating the chilling execution of 24-year-old Andrei ‘Nico’ Gianan, which occurred around 1 a.m. on New Year’s Day. The young Filipino-American, freshly off work in San Pedro, was brutally shot in the head on the 1400 block of 11th Street. In this calm beach town, the echoes of the gunshot still reverberate through the community.

Not a Random Act

The Manhattan Beach Police Department has made it clear they do not perceive this shooting as a random incident. Such a revelation adds another layer to the grim mystery surrounding Gianan’s death. The community is left grappling with the disquieting idea that this was a calculated act of violence.

A Life Cut Short, A Legacy Continues

Gianan’s family has been thrust into an abyss of sorrow, the sudden tragedy of their loss intensified by its brutal nature. They have described Gianan’s death as a ‘senseless act of violence,’ a painful reminder of the fragility of life. However, even in their profound grief, they have found strength, stating that Gianan was simply at the wrong place at the wrong time. Despite the tragedy, Gianan’s spirit of generosity will live on, as his family has chosen to donate his vital organs, a testament to his caring nature.

Justice for Nico

Gianan, remembered for his infectious smile, goofy personality, and big heart, will always be a beacon of light for those who knew him. His siblings, Karl and Nina, are steadfast in their resolve to seek justice for his death. To aid with funeral costs and related expenses, a GoFundMe page has been set up in Gianan’s memory. The community has rallied, and the fund has already neared its $20,000 goal, standing at nearly $19,000.

The Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau has issued a call for anyone with information to step forward. Each piece of the puzzle is crucial in this ongoing investigation as they strive to bring the perpetrator to justice. As the investigation unfolds, the community holds its collective breath, yearning for closure and justice for the vibrant life that was Andrei ‘Nico’ Gianan.