Crime

New Year’s Day Tragedy: Perry Township Man Charged with Murder

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:22 pm EST
New Year’s Day Tragedy: Perry Township Man Charged with Murder

As the first morning light of the New Year bathed Perry Township, a grim scene unfolded in the front yard of a home on Briardale Drive Northwest. The lifeless body of 48-year-old Leah Zweidinger of Akron was discovered, marking a brutal beginning to 2024. The homeowner, Lee R. Greenwalt, aged 47, was taken into custody and now faces charges of murder and felonious assault.

Series of Events Leading to Arrest

According to Perry Township Police Chief Bryan D. Taylor, the police were summoned to the scene following a domestic disturbance call. Upon arrival, they found Zweidinger unresponsive in the front yard. She was pronounced dead shortly after, turning the domestic call into a homicide investigation. Greenwalt, the homeowner, was immediately taken into custody.

Arraignment and Bail

Greenwalt was arraigned in Massillon Municipal Court, and his bail was set at $250,000. He did not enter a plea during his initial court appearance and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on January 12. Besides murder and felonious assault, Greenwalt faces additional charges related to resisting arrest and obstructing official business.

Investigation Underway

The Stark County coroner’s chief investigator, Harry Campbell, is yet to release information on the manner and cause of Zweidinger’s death due to the ongoing investigation. This mystery amplifies the gravity of the case, leaving friends and family of the victim, as well as local residents, awaiting answers.

A neighbor reported an altercation at Greenwalt’s home but did not hear gunshots, making the manner of Zweidinger’s death still unclear. The Perry Township Police Department has extended their deepest condolences to Zweidinger’s family, friends, and all those affected by this tragic incident.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

