Tragedy in Adamawa as Mobile Police Officer Was Murdered

Inspector Richard Felix, a Mobile Police officer attached to the 43 PMF of the Lagos State Police Command, became the first casualty of the new year, having been brutally murdered on New Year’s Day in Adamawa State.

The dastardly act occurred around 12:10 a.m. at the Sangamu Hotel in Yola South Local Government Area, where Felix fell prey to an attack by unknown assailants.

Inspector Felix was found in a grievous state, bearing severe chest injuries, a macabre testament to the violence of the assault.

He was rushed to the Specialist Hospital in Yola, where efforts to save his life came to naught. He was pronounced dead on arrival, leaving behind a trail of questions and a need for justice.