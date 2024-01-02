en English
Crime

Tragedy in Adamawa as Mobile Police Officer Was Murdered

By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 1, 2024 at 7:55 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 9:49 pm EST
Tragedy in Adamawa as Mobile Police Officer Was Murdered

Inspector Richard Felix, a Mobile Police officer attached to the 43 PMF of the Lagos State Police Command, became the first casualty of the new year, having been brutally murdered on New Year’s Day in Adamawa State.

The dastardly act occurred around 12:10 a.m. at the Sangamu Hotel in Yola South Local Government Area, where Felix fell prey to an attack by unknown assailants.

Inspector Felix was found in a grievous state, bearing severe chest injuries, a macabre testament to the violence of the assault.

He was rushed to the Specialist Hospital in Yola, where efforts to save his life came to naught. He was pronounced dead on arrival, leaving behind a trail of questions and a need for justice.

Crime Nigeria
Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

