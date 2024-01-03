en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

New Year’s Day Tragedy: Man Fatally Shot Outside Salem Nightclub

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:29 pm EST
New Year’s Day Tragedy: Man Fatally Shot Outside Salem Nightclub

A New Year’s Day tragedy unfolded in Salem, Oregon, as Ricardo Lopez-Cruz, a 29-year-old man was found dead from a gunshot wound in the parking lot of La Leyenda nightclub. The Salem Police Department, responding to the scene around 3:15 a.m. on Monday, began an immediate investigation into the incident.

Fatal Shooting Rocks Salem Community

In the early morning darkness, the festive spirit was shattered by the violent incident. The victim, Ricardo Lopez-Cruz, was fatally shot outside the La Leyenda nightclub, located on Portland Road Northeast. The Salem Police Department’s initial disclosure did not confirm the arrest of the suspected shooter.

Arrest Made in Connection to the Homicide

In a surprising twist, the police apprehended Guadalupe Ortiz Cervantes, a 34-year-old woman from Woodburn, on Tuesday evening. Charged with two counts of hindering prosecution, Cervantes stands accused of providing the alleged shooter with ‘transportation’ and harboring them after the shooting. This arrest was made possible with the aid of the Woodburn Police Department, underscoring the collaborative efforts in the ongoing investigation.

Grim Reminder of Rising Gun Violence

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the escalating concerns regarding gun violence in communities. As the investigation continues, the Salem community mourns the loss of Lopez-Cruz and awaits justice. The incident has catapulted the issue of gun violence back into the spotlight, raising questions about public safety and law enforcement’s role in crime prevention.

0
Crime United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
28 seconds ago
New Year's Day Shooting Claims Young Life in Mobile, Alabama
In the early hours of New Year’s Day, a young life was abruptly extinguished in Mobile, Alabama. Marcus Kennedy, just 19 years of age, was fatally shot on the 300 block of Dauphin Street around 12:15 a.m. The incident marked the city’s first homicide of 2024, setting a somber tone for the year’s outset. Police
New Year's Day Shooting Claims Young Life in Mobile, Alabama
Minor Boy Detained for Derogatory Social Media Post in Vasco
3 mins ago
Minor Boy Detained for Derogatory Social Media Post in Vasco
Cesar Pina Seeks Plea Deal in Multimillion-Dollar Fraud Case
3 mins ago
Cesar Pina Seeks Plea Deal in Multimillion-Dollar Fraud Case
Goa Accountant Apprehended for Rs 17 Crore Fraud
1 min ago
Goa Accountant Apprehended for Rs 17 Crore Fraud
Justice For Mohbad Group Calls for Swift Investigation into Late Singer's Death
2 mins ago
Justice For Mohbad Group Calls for Swift Investigation into Late Singer's Death
Gibraltar School District Responds to Non-Credible Threat Against Carlson High School
2 mins ago
Gibraltar School District Responds to Non-Credible Threat Against Carlson High School
Latest Headlines
World News
Blood Drive for Life: How Heather Hoffman's Story Inspires a Community to Donate
37 seconds
Blood Drive for Life: How Heather Hoffman's Story Inspires a Community to Donate
Oklahoma City Thunder: A Rising Force in the NBA
59 seconds
Oklahoma City Thunder: A Rising Force in the NBA
FDA Probes Potential Health Risks Linked to Weight Loss Drugs
1 min
FDA Probes Potential Health Risks Linked to Weight Loss Drugs
HealthEC Data Breach: 4.5 Million Personal Records Exposed
1 min
HealthEC Data Breach: 4.5 Million Personal Records Exposed
Seven Network Leads in Australian TV Ratings for January 3, 2024
1 min
Seven Network Leads in Australian TV Ratings for January 3, 2024
Blood Drive for Life: A Mother's Survival Highlights the Life-Saving Power of Donations
2 mins
Blood Drive for Life: A Mother's Survival Highlights the Life-Saving Power of Donations
Iowa Republican Caucuses: A Crucial Milestone in the 2024 Presidential Race
2 mins
Iowa Republican Caucuses: A Crucial Milestone in the 2024 Presidential Race
Night Owls' Lifespan Not Necessarily Shortened, Finnish Study Finds
2 mins
Night Owls' Lifespan Not Necessarily Shortened, Finnish Study Finds
Ghost Workers and Medical Brain Drain: Nigeria's Double Whammy
2 mins
Ghost Workers and Medical Brain Drain: Nigeria's Double Whammy
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
1 hour
Brazilian YouTubers Construct Record-Breaking Popsicle Stick Tower
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
1 hour
Surviving Nazi Germany: Barbara Feigin's 'My American Dream'
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
2 hours
Indian PM Narendra Modi and UAE President to Kickstart Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit with Ahmedabad Roadshow
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
3 hours
92-Year-Old Alfredo Aliaga Burdio Sets World Record by Hiking the Grand Canyon
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
3 hours
Jan Pietrzak's Controversial Comments Spark Outrage and Investigation in Poland
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
4 hours
Mercy Corps Applauds Nigeria’s Aid in Staffer's Safe Exit from Gaza
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
4 hours
Microsoft Unveils AI-Powered Copilot App: A Game-Changer in Creative Assistance
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
5 hours
Luke Littler: On the Brink of Making Darts History
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department
6 hours
Unmasking Systemic Corruption: An Insight into the Chicago Police Department

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app