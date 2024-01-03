en English
Crime

New Year’s Day Tragedy: Fatal Chokehold Claims Life in San Bernardino County

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:36 am EST
New Year’s Day Tragedy: Fatal Chokehold Claims Life in San Bernardino County

In the early hours of New Year’s Day, tranquility turned into chaos within the four walls of a house in San Bernardino County. A routine day in the life of 71-year-old Jeffrey Cull was disrupted when 54-year-old William Durst of Santa Monica paid him an unexpected visit. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has reported that deputies found Cull unresponsive at his residence on Montara Road in Landers, having been summoned to the scene around 11 a.m.

The Confrontation

The encounter between Cull and Durst reportedly began with Durst attempting to evict Cull from his own house. When Cull stood his ground, refusing to vacate his residence, a verbal spat ensued. What may have started as an argument soon spiraled into a physical confrontation, with Durst resorting to the use of bear spray on Cull. But the assault did not end there. Durst went a step further, placing Cull in a chokehold.

The Fatal Chokehold

The chokehold, a grappling hold that strangles by compressing the neck, caused Cull to lose consciousness. Despite the prompt arrival of first responders, Cull was pronounced dead at the scene. The altercation had turned deadly, marking the first day of the year with a grim incident.

Aftermath and Investigation

Durst, the alleged perpetrator, was arrested by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. He has been charged with murder and is currently detained at the Morongo Basin jail. As the investigation continues, authorities are urging anyone with valuable information concerning the case to come forward. The details could be shared with Detective Shawn Thurman or through the We-Tip anonymous tip line. The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, leaving many to question how a dispute could escalate to such a tragic end.

Crime United States
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

