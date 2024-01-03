en English
Crime

New Year’s Day Tragedy: Farmer Murdered in Wanakai Village

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 1:19 pm EST
New Year's Day Tragedy: Farmer Murdered in Wanakai Village

On the first day of the New Year, a chilling incident rocked the otherwise peaceful Wanakai Village in the North West District. Tommy Roberts, a 35-year-old farmer, became the victim of a brutal murder. A seemingly innocuous evening of drinking spiraled into a deadly confrontation, leaving the village in shock and a family grieving.

From Celebration to Tragedy

Roberts and the suspect, who remains unnamed, were partaking in New Year’s festivities when a heated argument broke out. As tensions escalated, the suspect, wielding a cutlass, launched a violent assault on Roberts. Despite his desperate attempts to flee the scene, Roberts was unable to escape the relentless onslaught. He collapsed a short distance away, his body bearing the gruesome evidence of multiple chop wounds.

A Prompt Response

The local police, upon being alerted, responded swiftly, joining forces with the Wanakai Community Policing Group. A thorough search operation was conducted, leading to the successful apprehension of the suspect. Notably, the perpetrator had sought to evade capture by hiding in the dense vegetation prevalent in the village’s vicinity.

Investigation Underway

The victim’s body was subsequently transported to the Mabaruma District Hospital, where he was officially pronounced dead. Meanwhile, the suspect was taken into custody at the Mabaruma Police Station where he awaits further investigation into this heinous crime. The tragedy, while undoubtedly shocking, also serves as a stark reminder of the deep-seated issues that can lurk beneath the surface of a community, flaring up with deadly consequences.

Crime Guyana
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

