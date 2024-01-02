en English
Crime

New Year’s Day Stabbing Incident at Knoxville Bar Leads to Arrest

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:25 pm EST
New Year’s Day Stabbing Incident at Knoxville Bar Leads to Arrest

On the first day of the new year, an altercation at Knoxville’s Brickyard Bar and Grill turned violent, leading to the arrest of 49-year-old Shawn Edward Hatcher. Hatcher, a resident of Maryville, was charged with three counts of aggravated assault in the aftermath of a stabbing incident that left three people wounded, one critically.

A Night of Revelry Turns Tragic

The incident reportedly began when Hatcher allegedly began inappropriately touching a woman at the bar. Despite being warned off by the woman and her companions, Hatcher persisted in his unwanted advances. As the woman and her group attempted to leave the bar, Hatcher followed them outside, where the situation quickly escalated.

Hatcher is said to have punched and then stabbed the woman. Two other individuals who intervened in the altercation were also stabbed. One of the victims sustained serious injuries that may have affected his liver. By the time police arrived at the scene, the victims had already been transported to a nearby hospital.

A Suspect Returns to the Scene

In a surprising turn of events, Hatcher, who had initially fled the scene, returned while officers were still present. He was promptly taken into custody. Hatcher was found to be carrying black brass knuckles, a prohibited weapon. He claimed self-defense, despite the evidence suggesting otherwise.

Hatcher had cuts on his hands that required medical attention before he was detained and transported to the Knox County Detention Facility. He is set to make his court appearance on January 4.

A Troubled Past

Hatcher’s criminal record suggests a history of violence. Records reveal charges of aggravated burglary and especially aggravated kidnapping dating back to 2009. This New Year’s Day incident adds another chapter to Hatcher’s troubling history, shedding light on the darkness that can lurk beneath the facade of festive celebrations, and serving as a stark reminder of the consequences of ignoring boundaries and consent.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape.

