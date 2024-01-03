en English
Crime

New Year’s Day Stabbing in Widnes: Woman Arrested, Man Sought in Ongoing Investigation

author
By: Muhammad Jawad
Published: January 3, 2024 at 12:42 pm EST
New Year’s Day Stabbing in Widnes: Woman Arrested, Man Sought in Ongoing Investigation

In the lethargic early morning hours of New Year’s Day, the festive air in Victoria Square, Widnes, was shattered by a violent incident. A 20-year-old man fell victim to a brutal stabbing outside a popular local establishment, The Venue. The attack, which transpired around 2:30 am, left the young man with serious injuries and has sent shockwaves through the community.

A Swift Arrest, A Prolonged Investigation

Responding promptly to the incident, authorities swiftly apprehended a 20-year-old woman from Widnes. The suspect was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder but was later released on bail, pending further inquiries. As the investigation unfolds, the police have turned their attention towards a new person of interest, 43-year-old Conor McQuade, also from Widnes. Investigators believe McQuade may hold crucial information that could shed light on the circumstances surrounding the violent incident.

A Community on Edge, A Plea for Information

While the police continue their diligent efforts to untangle the complexities of the case, they have cautioned the public against approaching McQuade. Instead, the community has been urged to report any sightings or information about McQuade directly to the police. Detective Inspector Alison White, leading the investigation, has issued a public appeal for any information regarding McQuade’s whereabouts or additional details about the New Year’s Day stabbing. This information can be reported through the police’s official website or by making a phone call.

Anonymous Tipsters and the Pursuit of Justice

Recognizing the potential fear or hesitation witnesses may experience, authorities have also provided an avenue for anonymous reporting. The public can share any relevant information via Crimestoppers while maintaining their anonymity. As the investigation forges ahead, every piece of information, no matter how seemingly insignificant, could play a pivotal role in solving the case and delivering justice. As the young victim remains under medical care, the community and investigators alike hope for his speedy recovery and an end to this unsettling start to the New Year.

Crime
author

Muhammad Jawad

Hailing from a rich journalistic background, Muhammad Jawad has sharpened his reporting acumen with esteemed networks such as HUM News, GNN News, GTV News, Roze News, Din News, Afghanistan International, and Urdu Point. With over half a decade of intensive experience, Jawad's repertoire spans across political discourses, societal narratives, and pivotal current events. Notably agile under pressure, he consistently delivers under tight timelines, with a flair for investigative journalism and data-backed storytelling. Jawad's exemplary communication prowess has facilitated robust connections with diverse sources, fostering trust amongst peers and resonating with viewers. In our newsroom, he stands as a beacon of dedication, consistently channeling his fervor for journalism to craft stories that resonate and inform.

