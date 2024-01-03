New Year’s Day Stabbing in Hessle Leads to Two Arrests
In the early hours of New Year’s Day, a violent incident erupted on Hull Road in Hessle, resulting in a man being stabbed and further assaulted. The altercation took place outside a property at around 2 a.m., triggering a swift response from the police who established a cordon for nearly eight hours while crime scene investigators meticulously dissected the area for evidence.
Two Individuals Charged
In the aftermath of the incident, two individuals found themselves facing charges. Jack Black, a 22-year-old man of no fixed abode, has been charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article in a public place. Black, taken into custody shortly after the incident, has already made an appearance in Hull Magistrates Court to answer to the charges.
Alongside Black, Donna Able, a 36-year-old woman from Princes Avenue in Hull, has been charged with common assault in connection to the same incident. Able has since been released on bail and is scheduled to stand before Hull Magistrates Court at a later date.
The Victim’s Condition
The victim of the stabbing was promptly transported to the hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, which included a stab wound on his arm and additional injuries to his face. His current condition is unknown.
Violence Escalates
This incident is yet another grim reminder of the escalating violence involving bladed weapons. It underlines the urgency for effective strategies to combat knife crime, a menace that continues to cast long shadows over our communities.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments