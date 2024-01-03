New Year’s Day Stabbing in Hessle Leads to Two Arrests

In the early hours of New Year’s Day, a violent incident erupted on Hull Road in Hessle, resulting in a man being stabbed and further assaulted. The altercation took place outside a property at around 2 a.m., triggering a swift response from the police who established a cordon for nearly eight hours while crime scene investigators meticulously dissected the area for evidence.

Two Individuals Charged

In the aftermath of the incident, two individuals found themselves facing charges. Jack Black, a 22-year-old man of no fixed abode, has been charged with grievous bodily harm and possession of a bladed article in a public place. Black, taken into custody shortly after the incident, has already made an appearance in Hull Magistrates Court to answer to the charges.

Alongside Black, Donna Able, a 36-year-old woman from Princes Avenue in Hull, has been charged with common assault in connection to the same incident. Able has since been released on bail and is scheduled to stand before Hull Magistrates Court at a later date.

The Victim’s Condition

The victim of the stabbing was promptly transported to the hospital to receive treatment for his injuries, which included a stab wound on his arm and additional injuries to his face. His current condition is unknown.

Violence Escalates

This incident is yet another grim reminder of the escalating violence involving bladed weapons. It underlines the urgency for effective strategies to combat knife crime, a menace that continues to cast long shadows over our communities.