Crime

New Year’s Day Stabbing at Caroline Bay Carnival: A Disturbing Start to 2024

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 8:56 pm EST
New Year’s Day Stabbing at Caroline Bay Carnival: A Disturbing Start to 2024

The serenity of the New Year celebration at Caroline Bay in Timaru was shattered when an 18-year-old man was stabbed near the carnival’s ferris wheel around 12:15 am. The young man was rushed to Timaru Hospital with a non-life threatening stab wound and was released later on New Year’s Day.

A Targeted Assault

Sergeant Warwick Worth, addressing the media, stated that the attack was not random but targeted. He reassured that there was no wider threat to the public. Authorities are tirelessly conducting inquiries into the incident, poring over CCTV footage and seeking potential witnesses to shed light on the crime.

Rise in Youth Antisocial Behavior

Sergeant Worth also expressed concern about the escalating antisocial behavior among young people, particularly those hanging out late at night, often under the influence of alcohol. He urged parents to be vigilant about their children’s activities and whereabouts.

Timaru’s Alarming Violence Trend

This stabbing followed two separate violent incidents in Timaru, raising alarm over the area’s safety. A 13-year-old was stabbed on Christmas Eve and a shooting ensued on December 22, resulting in two individuals being hospitalized. Despite the disturbing trend, no new updates have been released concerning these previous incidents.

Authorities continue their appeal to the public for any information regarding the New Year’s Day stabbing, providing various channels for tips to be reported, including anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

