Crime

New Year’s Day Shooting at Louisville Waffle House: One Injured, One Arrested

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:05 pm EST
New Year’s Day Shooting at Louisville Waffle House: One Injured, One Arrested

On the first day of the year, as time marched into its habitual midday rhythm, a peaceful meal at a Waffle House on Dixie Highway in Louisville was shattered by the harsh sounds of gunfire. A man was shot multiple times in the incident that unfolded at around 12:30 p.m., but is expected to survive his injuries.

A Feud That Turned Violent

According to the victim’s son, there was an ongoing feud between the shooter and his father. This animosity, simmering for an unknown period, finally boiled over in the public setting of the restaurant, turning a venue for casual dining into a crime scene.

The Arrest and the Charges

Police arrested Dominick Mack, a 19-year-old Louisville resident, at the scene. However, Mack’s arrest was not for the shooting incident but for violating an emergency protective order. He already had a ledger with two recent domestic violence-related convictions involving the same woman. While Mack was present at the scene of the shooting, charges relating to the gunfire have not been leveled against him.

The Courtroom Advice

In court, Judge Tanisha Hickerson addressed Mack directly, advising him to evade further trouble. She pressed upon him the importance of understanding the legal paperwork he signs, a step she believed could help him steer clear of additional legal issues. Following the court proceedings, Mack was released from jail without bond.

Investigation Continues

The Louisville Metro Police Department’s Non-Fatal Shooting Unit remains on the case. The investigation into the Waffle House shooting continues, as authorities attempt to piece together the details of this violent start to the new year.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

