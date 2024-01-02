New Year’s Day Security Alert in Newry and Suspected Arson in Dublin

On New Year’s Day, a security alert triggered the evacuation of multiple homes in Drumgullion Avenue, Newry, Co Down, following the discovery of a suspicious object. About a dozen properties were affected, causing a significant disruption to residents. The police, along with ammunition technical officers and an army robot, were dispatched to investigate the object.

Residents Inconvenienced

Residents were forced to seek shelter at a local community center during heavy rainfall. Among the evacuees were elderly individuals, who bore the brunt of the inconvenience. The operation led to a massive disturbance in the daily lives of the inhabitants of the affected properties. SDLP Councillor Killian Feehan and Sinn Fein Councillor Geraldine Kearns both expressed their concern for the well-being of the residents, particularly the elderly.

Separate Incident in Dublin

In a separate incident in Dublin, Gardai are treating a fire at a vacant pub intended for use as homeless accommodation as suspected arson. The former Shipwright pub, also known as Sally’s Bar, was extensively damaged by the fire, which occurred before 2 am. There were no reported injuries. Incorrect information had been circulating about the building’s intended use, with some protests claiming it was to house migrants. However, it was actually slated to house homeless families.

Investigations Ongoing

Gardai have set up an incident room at the Irishtown Garda Station to investigate the criminal damage by fire. In Newry, the security alert ended after the suspicious object was declared a viable device. The residents have since returned to their homes. Investigations regarding both incidents are currently ongoing.