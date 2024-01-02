New Year’s Day Robbery Shakes Hartlepool: Police Seek Witnesses

In the early hours of New Year’s Day, a woman in her 40s was faced with a terrifying encounter at the junction of Raby Road and York Road in Hartlepool. In a chilling incident that unfolded at around 7 am, the woman was forcefully pushed to the ground and her handbag was stolen.

The Aftermath of the Incident

Inside the stolen handbag were bank cards, a key, and a number of personal items. Although she was not inflicted with serious physical wounds, the victim was left profoundly shaken by the traumatic experience. Cleveland Police are on the hunt for the suspect who to this point remains unidentified.

Witnesses Play a Crucial Role

Interestingly, a man who offered assistance to the victim left the scene before the arrival of police. Authorities are now urging this Good Samaritan to step forward, believing he may hold pivotal information aiding the ongoing investigation. The police also believe there may be other witnesses who either saw the incident unfold or have captured it on their doorbell, dashcam, or CCTV cameras.

Public Appeal for Information

Cleveland Police have launched an appeal, asking the public to share any information they might have about the incident. Individuals with any information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, are encouraged to contact Cleveland Police or provide anonymous tips via the Crimestoppers charity.