New Year’s Day Murder: Man Shot Dead in Rabat Following Argument

On the first day of 2024, the tranquility of New Year celebrations in Rabat was shattered by a fatal shooting that took place on Triq Fidloqqom in the Nigret area. This incident, marking the first murder of the year, occurred following an argument, leaving a man dead and a city in shock.

The Incident

Reported to the police at approximately 3:28 pm, the disturbing event unfolded when a heated dispute escalated into violence. A firearm was discharged during the confrontation, its deadly echo reverberating through the otherwise peaceful neighbourhood. The victim, struck in the chest, tragically succumbed to his injuries before emergency services could intervene.

The Aftermath

First responders from Mater Dei Hospital arrived swiftly at the scene, only to confirm the victim’s untimely death. The road where the body was found, a grim tableau concealed by a white sheet, was promptly cordoned off by the police. Emergency physician Jonathan Joslin and Chief of Homicide Squad Superintendent Keith Arnaud were among the officials present at the scene.

Investigation Underway

The District Police and the Rapid Intervention Unit have since launched a manhunt for the suspect, who remains at large. The identity of the victim and the exact motives behind the shooting remain undisclosed, with further details expected to emerge following the initial investigation. A police spokesperson was scheduled to address the media later in the day, providing more insight into this alarming event.

As news of the murder spread, the situation attracted a crowd of onlookers, their New Year’s Day marred by the grim reality of violence. The Rabat community now waits in anticipation for justice to be served, hoping for a swift resolution to this tragic incident that has cast a long shadow over the start of 2024.