New Year’s Day Mayhem: Man Fleeing Police Causes Multiple Injuries in New York City

In a startling incident in the wee hours of New Year’s Day, a 44-year-old man ignited a series of unfortunate events in New York City that led to multiple injuries. The man, while attempting to evade the police, drove recklessly onto a sidewalk and hit several vehicles near Madison Square Garden, a bustling area not far from the jubilant New Year’s Eve celebrations at Times Square.

A Dispute Turns Chaotic

The incident unfolded at the intersection of West 33rd Street and 7th Avenue around 1:34 a.m. The New York Police Department (NYPD) responded to reports of a potential crime involving a vehicular dispute. The situation took a perilous turn when the man involved in the dispute, in a bid to escape, hit multiple vehicles and drove onto the 34th Street sidewalk at high speed.

Multiple Injuries and a City in Shock

The driver’s reckless course resulted in a 39-year-old woman being pinned under a food truck. She was subsequently rushed to Bellevue Hospital and is currently in stable condition. The driver, later apprehended at 34th Street and 9th Avenue, was also admitted to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

In the course of the incident, six additional pedestrians were injured and subsequently taken to Bellevue Hospital, all in stable condition. An NYPD officer who sustained minor injuries during the event was treated at NYU Langone Medical Center.

Investigation Underway

The NYPD has not yet disclosed the identity of the driver and has stated that the investigation is still in progress. The incident, which happened less than two hours after thousands of New Year’s Eve revelers packed into Times Square, about a dozen blocks north in Manhattan, has left the city in shock. The charges pending against the driver are yet to be announced.