Crime

New Year’s Day Mayhem: Man Fleeing Police Causes Multiple Injuries in New York City

author
By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 4:01 pm EST
New Year’s Day Mayhem: Man Fleeing Police Causes Multiple Injuries in New York City

In a startling incident in the wee hours of New Year’s Day, a 44-year-old man ignited a series of unfortunate events in New York City that led to multiple injuries. The man, while attempting to evade the police, drove recklessly onto a sidewalk and hit several vehicles near Madison Square Garden, a bustling area not far from the jubilant New Year’s Eve celebrations at Times Square.

A Dispute Turns Chaotic

The incident unfolded at the intersection of West 33rd Street and 7th Avenue around 1:34 a.m. The New York Police Department (NYPD) responded to reports of a potential crime involving a vehicular dispute. The situation took a perilous turn when the man involved in the dispute, in a bid to escape, hit multiple vehicles and drove onto the 34th Street sidewalk at high speed.

Multiple Injuries and a City in Shock

The driver’s reckless course resulted in a 39-year-old woman being pinned under a food truck. She was subsequently rushed to Bellevue Hospital and is currently in stable condition. The driver, later apprehended at 34th Street and 9th Avenue, was also admitted to the hospital in critical but stable condition.

In the course of the incident, six additional pedestrians were injured and subsequently taken to Bellevue Hospital, all in stable condition. An NYPD officer who sustained minor injuries during the event was treated at NYU Langone Medical Center.

Investigation Underway

The NYPD has not yet disclosed the identity of the driver and has stated that the investigation is still in progress. The incident, which happened less than two hours after thousands of New Year’s Eve revelers packed into Times Square, about a dozen blocks north in Manhattan, has left the city in shock. The charges pending against the driver are yet to be announced.

0
Crime United States
author

Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

