en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

New Year’s Day Incidents: Climbing Stunt in Norwich, Fatal Crash in Portland, Decrease in Car Thefts

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:36 am EST
New Year’s Day Incidents: Climbing Stunt in Norwich, Fatal Crash in Portland, Decrease in Car Thefts

In the tranquil early hours of New Year’s Day, the stillness of Norwich city centre was disrupted by an unusual incident. Emergency services rushed to Bethel Street, responding to reports of a man audaciously climbing up scaffolding on a building. The scene was fraught with tension as the police and fire services worked diligently to resolve the situation. Their efforts bore fruit at 6.38 am when the incident was safely concluded, and a man was taken into custody from the scene.

Arrest and Charges

The individual, later identified as 32-year-old Christof Masri, a resident of Darrell Place in Norwich, was escorted to King’s Lynn police station for questioning. Upon investigation, Masri was charged with being drunk and disorderly. Following the charge, he was released on bail but not without strict instructions. Masri is scheduled to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on January 31, where the consequences of his reckless actions will be determined.

Another Tragedy Strikes

As Norwich grappled with this bizarre incident, tragedy was unfolding in another part of the country. On Sunday, December 31, 2023, a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a car occurred on Southeast 122nd Avenue. The motorcyclist met a tragic end at the scene, while a passenger on the motorcycle sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital. The Portland Police Bureau Major Crash Team has taken up the investigation, and Southeast 122nd Avenue is currently closed in both directions as the probe continues.

Reducing Car Theft

Despite the grim incidents, there was a glimmer of hope as the last stolen vehicle operation of 2023 reported success. The operation resulted in significant progress in locating and recovering stolen cars. Compared to the previous year, there was a significant 25% reduction in stolen vehicles reported to the Portland Police Bureau, a testament to their unyielding efforts in tackling this issue.

0
Crime Law United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Violent Incident on Crown Street: Man Severely Injured, Suspect at Large

By Safak Costu

'Sunflower' Web Series: A Peek into the Much Anticipated Second Season

By BNN Correspondents

New Year's Eve Celebratory Gunfire Leads to Arrest in Harris County

By Waqas Arain

North Texas Sees Surge in Car Thefts and Break-Ins: Insurance and Prevention Measures Explained

By BNN Correspondents

Pratik Gandhi Highlights Social Media's Role in Rising Youth Crime Rat ...
@Crime · 7 mins
Pratik Gandhi Highlights Social Media's Role in Rising Youth Crime Rat ...
heart comment 0
Armed Intruder Arrested at Ralph Carr Judicial Center in Denver

By BNN Correspondents

Armed Intruder Arrested at Ralph Carr Judicial Center in Denver
Man Admits to Causing Death in Accrington Bypass Crash

By Mazhar Abbas

Man Admits to Causing Death in Accrington Bypass Crash
Under Siege: Bandits Impose Governance in Niger State Communities

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Under Siege: Bandits Impose Governance in Niger State Communities
Woman ‘Violated’ by Colleague’s Intrusion: A Disturbing Invasion of Privacy

By Bijay Laxmi

Woman 'Violated' by Colleague's Intrusion: A Disturbing Invasion of Privacy
Latest Headlines
World News
Chemokines CXCL5 and CXCL6: Potential Biomarkers for Periodontitis Diagnosis
59 seconds
Chemokines CXCL5 and CXCL6: Potential Biomarkers for Periodontitis Diagnosis
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
1 min
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to Present at 42nd J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
UK and US Impose Sanctions on Assad-linked Captagon Trade
2 mins
UK and US Impose Sanctions on Assad-linked Captagon Trade
Ulster Rugby Not Ready for Trophy Despite Winning Streak: Stephen Ferris
2 mins
Ulster Rugby Not Ready for Trophy Despite Winning Streak: Stephen Ferris
Cayirova's Vision of a 'Sports City': Progress on Indoor Sports Hall and Athlete Factory
3 mins
Cayirova's Vision of a 'Sports City': Progress on Indoor Sports Hall and Athlete Factory
Taylor City to Revitalize Lange Park into an Extreme Sports Facility
3 mins
Taylor City to Revitalize Lange Park into an Extreme Sports Facility
Montgomery County Invests in Community with American Rescue Plan Act Funds
3 mins
Montgomery County Invests in Community with American Rescue Plan Act Funds
Pharmaceutical Company Offers Part-time Key Account Manager Roles in Scotland
3 mins
Pharmaceutical Company Offers Part-time Key Account Manager Roles in Scotland
VirGα: A Promising Vaccine Candidate Against Shigella Infection
3 mins
VirGα: A Promising Vaccine Candidate Against Shigella Infection
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
8 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app