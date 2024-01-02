New Year’s Day Incidents: Climbing Stunt in Norwich, Fatal Crash in Portland, Decrease in Car Thefts

In the tranquil early hours of New Year’s Day, the stillness of Norwich city centre was disrupted by an unusual incident. Emergency services rushed to Bethel Street, responding to reports of a man audaciously climbing up scaffolding on a building. The scene was fraught with tension as the police and fire services worked diligently to resolve the situation. Their efforts bore fruit at 6.38 am when the incident was safely concluded, and a man was taken into custody from the scene.

Arrest and Charges

The individual, later identified as 32-year-old Christof Masri, a resident of Darrell Place in Norwich, was escorted to King’s Lynn police station for questioning. Upon investigation, Masri was charged with being drunk and disorderly. Following the charge, he was released on bail but not without strict instructions. Masri is scheduled to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on January 31, where the consequences of his reckless actions will be determined.

Another Tragedy Strikes

As Norwich grappled with this bizarre incident, tragedy was unfolding in another part of the country. On Sunday, December 31, 2023, a fatal crash between a motorcycle and a car occurred on Southeast 122nd Avenue. The motorcyclist met a tragic end at the scene, while a passenger on the motorcycle sustained life-threatening injuries and was rushed to the hospital. The Portland Police Bureau Major Crash Team has taken up the investigation, and Southeast 122nd Avenue is currently closed in both directions as the probe continues.

Reducing Car Theft

Despite the grim incidents, there was a glimmer of hope as the last stolen vehicle operation of 2023 reported success. The operation resulted in significant progress in locating and recovering stolen cars. Compared to the previous year, there was a significant 25% reduction in stolen vehicles reported to the Portland Police Bureau, a testament to their unyielding efforts in tackling this issue.