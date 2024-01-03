New Year’s Day House Fire in Preble County: Potential Arson Under Investigation

In the early hours of the new year, a house fire broke out in the quiet corner of Preble County, sparking a detailed investigation by the State Fire Marshal and stirring concerns within the local community. The incident, which unfolded around 8:55 p.m. on Monday night, targeted a home on the 100 block of Camden Avenue, pulling the West Elkton and Gratis volunteer fire departments into a challenging firefight.

Firefighters Respond to the Emergency

Upon receiving the alarm, the West Elkton and Gratis volunteer fire departments swiftly responded, battling the flames that threatened to consume the residence. As the operation advanced, the departments took to social media, issuing warnings to the public to avoid the affected area. Yet, as the night wore on, the extent of the damage began to reveal itself.

Visual evidence shared on Facebook by West Elkton Fire depicted significant damage to the second-floor front of the house, with caution tape cordoning off the property, marking the severity of the incident.

A Suspected Case of Arson

The unsettling events of New Year’s Day took an even darker turn when the West Elkton Fire Department raised suspicions that the fire was not accidental. The possibility of arson was suggested, turning the incident from an unfortunate disaster into a potential crime scene.

The State Fire Marshal’s office has since taken over the investigation into the fire’s cause. In an effort to gather more information, they have reached out to the public, providing a contact number (1-800-589-2728) for anyone possessing relevant details or insights into the incident.

Media Attempts to Uncover More

News Center 7 has been persistent in its efforts to shed more light on the incident. Despite numerous attempts to contact the State Fire Marshal and the Preble County Sheriff’s Office for further information, the details surrounding the fire remain under investigation.

In an unrelated incident in Preble County, a man recently pleaded no contest to a reckless homicide charge for causing a deadly mobile home fire by lighting fireworks, resulting in the death of 57-year-old Kenneth Doolin on September 7. He faces a maximum of three years in prison and a $10,000 fine when he is sentenced on January 17.