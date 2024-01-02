en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

New Year’s Day Homicide in Mt. Angel, Oregon: Investigation Underway

author
By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:56 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:41 pm EST
New Year’s Day Homicide in Mt. Angel, Oregon: Investigation Underway

The tranquil dawn of New Year’s Day in Mt. Angel, Oregon, was shattered by the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man, marking the first homicide of the year. The victim, identified as Brandon Slack, was discovered on Pershing Street near Marquam Street following a 911 call placed before 6 a.m. Despite immediate medical assistance, Slack succumbed to his serious injuries on the spot.

A Perpetrator on the Loose

By the time law enforcement arrived, the suspect had already vacated the premises. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Mt. Angel Police Department have initiated a joint investigation into this case. Their collective efforts have not yet led to any arrests, leaving the perpetrator at large and the community on edge.

Active Investigation and Call for Public Assistance

As part of the ongoing investigation, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team executed a search warrant in the Gervais area, although this did not result in any arrests. Authorities are tirelessly pursuing all leads, yet they also acknowledge the crucial role the public can play in this case. Law enforcement officers have made an earnest appeal for any information related to the incident.

The Vital Role of the Public in Justice

Authorities are encouraging anyone with knowledge of the incident to reach out to Detective Jessica Van Horn or submit anonymous tips. In criminal investigations like these, every piece of information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, can prove crucial in the pursuit of justice. The public’s active participation could potentially facilitate the swift arrest of the suspect and bring closure to the victim’s family.

As the investigation continues, the community of Mt. Angel awaits answers, hopeful that justice will prevail for Brandon Slack and the peace of their town will be restored.

0
Crime United States
author

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

18-year-old Charged with Arson at Harford Mall on New Year's Eve

By Wojciech Zylm

Hatboro Woman Gets Probation for Racially Charged Tirade at Pizzeria

By Nitish Verma

Memorial Service Announced for Fallen Spalding County Sergeant

By Waqas Arain

Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Child Sexual Exploitation

By Hadeel Hashem

Westminster Woman's Murder Trial Postponed Pending Competency Evaluati ...
@Courts & Law · 10 mins
Westminster Woman's Murder Trial Postponed Pending Competency Evaluati ...
heart comment 0
Wrongfully Accused Trey Jones Files Federal Lawsuit Over Coerced Confession

By Shivani Chauhan

Wrongfully Accused Trey Jones Files Federal Lawsuit Over Coerced Confession
South Carolina Lawmakers Advocate for Expansion of Child Homicide Law

By Bijay Laxmi

South Carolina Lawmakers Advocate for Expansion of Child Homicide Law
Teenager Arrested in Connection to Fatal Shooting in Tamarac, Florida

By Safak Costu

Teenager Arrested in Connection to Fatal Shooting in Tamarac, Florida
Worcester Man Sentenced To Up To 11 Years In Prison For Armed Assault To Murder

By BNN Correspondents

Worcester Man Sentenced To Up To 11 Years In Prison For Armed Assault To Murder
Latest Headlines
World News
Vermont Legislature 2024: A Session of Critical Decisions
52 seconds
Vermont Legislature 2024: A Session of Critical Decisions
Noel Gallagher Embraces Sobriety for Health and Music in 2024
59 seconds
Noel Gallagher Embraces Sobriety for Health and Music in 2024
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
1 min
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
Rocket Pharmaceuticals: A Vanguard in Genetic Therapy for Rare Disorders
2 mins
Rocket Pharmaceuticals: A Vanguard in Genetic Therapy for Rare Disorders
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Focuses on Innovative Cancer Treatments: DANYELZA Leading the Way
5 mins
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Focuses on Innovative Cancer Treatments: DANYELZA Leading the Way
Veradigm Acquires Koha Health: A Strategic Move to Enhance Revenue Cycle Services
5 mins
Veradigm Acquires Koha Health: A Strategic Move to Enhance Revenue Cycle Services
2024: The Year Ahead in Global Events, Politics, and Health
5 mins
2024: The Year Ahead in Global Events, Politics, and Health
NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Offers Free Pink Diamond Chet Holmgren in Unique Promotion
6 mins
NBA 2K24 MyTEAM Offers Free Pink Diamond Chet Holmgren in Unique Promotion
Michigan Wolverines Clinch Rose Bowl Victory in Overtime Thriller
7 mins
Michigan Wolverines Clinch Rose Bowl Victory in Overtime Thriller
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
1 min
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
30 mins
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
4 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
4 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
4 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River
5 hours
Bangladesh High Court Takes Significant Step in Preserving Bangshi River

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app