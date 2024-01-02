New Year’s Day Homicide in Mt. Angel, Oregon: Investigation Underway

The tranquil dawn of New Year’s Day in Mt. Angel, Oregon, was shattered by the fatal shooting of a 42-year-old man, marking the first homicide of the year. The victim, identified as Brandon Slack, was discovered on Pershing Street near Marquam Street following a 911 call placed before 6 a.m. Despite immediate medical assistance, Slack succumbed to his serious injuries on the spot.

A Perpetrator on the Loose

By the time law enforcement arrived, the suspect had already vacated the premises. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office and the Mt. Angel Police Department have initiated a joint investigation into this case. Their collective efforts have not yet led to any arrests, leaving the perpetrator at large and the community on edge.

Active Investigation and Call for Public Assistance

As part of the ongoing investigation, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team executed a search warrant in the Gervais area, although this did not result in any arrests. Authorities are tirelessly pursuing all leads, yet they also acknowledge the crucial role the public can play in this case. Law enforcement officers have made an earnest appeal for any information related to the incident.

The Vital Role of the Public in Justice

Authorities are encouraging anyone with knowledge of the incident to reach out to Detective Jessica Van Horn or submit anonymous tips. In criminal investigations like these, every piece of information, no matter how insignificant it may seem, can prove crucial in the pursuit of justice. The public’s active participation could potentially facilitate the swift arrest of the suspect and bring closure to the victim’s family.

As the investigation continues, the community of Mt. Angel awaits answers, hopeful that justice will prevail for Brandon Slack and the peace of their town will be restored.