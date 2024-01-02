en English
Crime

New Year’s Day Car Incident in East Hull Injures Two, Suspect Arrested

By: Quadri Adejumo
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:21 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 10:33 am EST
New Year’s Day Car Incident in East Hull Injures Two, Suspect Arrested

In the quiet, frosty dawn of New Year’s Day, the revelry was abruptly disrupted outside the Royal Charter pub on Salthouse Road, East Hull.

An argument, the details of which remain nebulous, escalated into a violent car incident, injuring two pedestrians. The incident occurred around 1:20 am, casting a grim shadow over the new year’s celebrations.

The Incident: A Sudden Strike

According to reports, a male driver, presently a suspect, allegedly struck two pedestrians— a man and a woman, post an argument near the pub.

The impact of the collision was severe enough to warrant a hospital visit for both victims. The man, in particular, suffered grievous injuries to his foot. In a move that further complicated the situation, the driver reportedly fled the scene immediately after the incident.

Quadri Adejumo

Quadri Adesola Adejumo stands as a distinguished journalist with a passion for weaving community-focused stories from varied perspectives. His journalistic endeavors have led him to partner with some of the world's most respected institutions, including Reuters, AFP News, the World Health Organization, the Norwegian Refugee Council, Save the Children, and the Thomson Foundation. Adejumo's commitment to storytelling showcases his dedication to bringing diverse subjects to the forefront, making him an invaluable voice in international journalism.

