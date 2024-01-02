New Year’s Day Car Incident in East Hull Injures Two, Suspect Arrested

In the quiet, frosty dawn of New Year’s Day, the revelry was abruptly disrupted outside the Royal Charter pub on Salthouse Road, East Hull.

An argument, the details of which remain nebulous, escalated into a violent car incident, injuring two pedestrians. The incident occurred around 1:20 am, casting a grim shadow over the new year’s celebrations.

The Incident: A Sudden Strike

According to reports, a male driver, presently a suspect, allegedly struck two pedestrians— a man and a woman, post an argument near the pub.

The impact of the collision was severe enough to warrant a hospital visit for both victims. The man, in particular, suffered grievous injuries to his foot. In a move that further complicated the situation, the driver reportedly fled the scene immediately after the incident.