New Year’s Day Heist: Cosmetics Stolen from Harpar Grace International Warehouse

As the world heralded the arrival of a new year, a criminal incident unfolded in the shadows of the Walworth Business Park in Andover. Between the quiet hours of 10 pm and midnight on New Year’s Day, unidentified perpetrators infiltrated the warehouse of Harpar Grace International, a company noted for its range of premium cosmetic products. A significant quantity of these products was reported missing when the crime was discovered the following morning.

Investigations Underway

Detectives from the local police force have since launched an investigation into this incident. The crime was reported to the authorities on January 2nd, at approximately 8:30 am. As of now, the detectives are actively pursuing a series of leads and have made a public appeal for assistance to expedite their investigation.

Public Appeal for Information

Detective Constable Chris Phillips, leading the investigation, has urged anyone who was in the vicinity of the Andover business park on New Year’s Day, and may have observed suspicious vehicles or activities, to provide any relevant information. Additionally, anyone in possession of dashcam footage from that time is also implored to come forward.

Reporting Information

The police have issued a crime reference number, 44240001339, specifically for this incident. Information related to the burglary can be reported directly to the police by referencing this number. Alternatively, those who wish to provide information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.