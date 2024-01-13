en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

New Year’s Day Heist: Cosmetics Stolen from Harpar Grace International Warehouse

author
By: Emmanuel Abara Benson
Published: January 13, 2024 at 7:00 am EST
New Year’s Day Heist: Cosmetics Stolen from Harpar Grace International Warehouse

As the world heralded the arrival of a new year, a criminal incident unfolded in the shadows of the Walworth Business Park in Andover. Between the quiet hours of 10 pm and midnight on New Year’s Day, unidentified perpetrators infiltrated the warehouse of Harpar Grace International, a company noted for its range of premium cosmetic products. A significant quantity of these products was reported missing when the crime was discovered the following morning.

Investigations Underway

Detectives from the local police force have since launched an investigation into this incident. The crime was reported to the authorities on January 2nd, at approximately 8:30 am. As of now, the detectives are actively pursuing a series of leads and have made a public appeal for assistance to expedite their investigation.

Public Appeal for Information

Detective Constable Chris Phillips, leading the investigation, has urged anyone who was in the vicinity of the Andover business park on New Year’s Day, and may have observed suspicious vehicles or activities, to provide any relevant information. Additionally, anyone in possession of dashcam footage from that time is also implored to come forward.

Reporting Information

The police have issued a crime reference number, 44240001339, specifically for this incident. Information related to the burglary can be reported directly to the police by referencing this number. Alternatively, those who wish to provide information anonymously can do so by calling Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.

0
Crime United Kingdom
author

Emmanuel Abara Benson

Emmanuel Abara Benson, an esteemed international correspondent, has spent years delving deep into the dynamics of African economies. He embarked on his journalistic journey with noteworthy contributions to leading outlets such as Naira Metrics, Business Insider Africa, and Business Elites. Serving as a voice for African stories, Emmanuel offers captivating and in-depth insights that resonate with both local and international audiences. A respected figure in the field, his unwavering dedication shines through his meticulous research and thoughtful commentary. With a keen eye for detail, Emmanuel delivers a well-rounded and enlightening view on African issues, establishing him as a trusted news source from the continent. Beyond mere news dissemination, he's driven by a passion to enhance global comprehension of Africa and champion its progress.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Crime

See more
1 min ago
24-Year-Old Man Arrested in Telangana for Murder of History-Sheeter in Latur
A 24-year-old man, Jalim Akhil Shaikh, has been apprehended in the Borabanda area of Hyderabad, Telangana, for the brutal murder of a notorious history-sheeter, Farooq alias Mukdya Sujatali Sayyed, in Latur district. Sayyed, a man with a record of criminal cases, had been extorting money from Shaikh, leading to a fatal incident on January 6
24-Year-Old Man Arrested in Telangana for Murder of History-Sheeter in Latur
Ecuador in Chaos as Gang Leaders Vanish, Sparking Unprecedented Violence
18 mins ago
Ecuador in Chaos as Gang Leaders Vanish, Sparking Unprecedented Violence
CTD Nabs Punjab's Most Wanted Car Lifter in Karachi; Foils Terrorist Plot
22 mins ago
CTD Nabs Punjab's Most Wanted Car Lifter in Karachi; Foils Terrorist Plot
Man Injured in Kew Town Shooting: Police Seek Public Assistance
9 mins ago
Man Injured in Kew Town Shooting: Police Seek Public Assistance
CEO Arrested: A Child's Death, A Suitcase, and A Heart-Wrenching Note
14 mins ago
CEO Arrested: A Child's Death, A Suitcase, and A Heart-Wrenching Note
Decades-Old Murder of 5-Year-Old Solved: Parents Arrested
17 mins ago
Decades-Old Murder of 5-Year-Old Solved: Parents Arrested
Latest Headlines
World News
Pure Barre: An Innovative Fusion of Ballet, Pilates, and Yoga
18 seconds
Pure Barre: An Innovative Fusion of Ballet, Pilates, and Yoga
Christian Araneta Eyes Redemption in IBF Light Flyweight Title Eliminator Against Arvin Magramo
29 seconds
Christian Araneta Eyes Redemption in IBF Light Flyweight Title Eliminator Against Arvin Magramo
Jamie Carragher Causes Stir Wearing Everton Gear to Interview Romelu Lukaku
57 seconds
Jamie Carragher Causes Stir Wearing Everton Gear to Interview Romelu Lukaku
Vijayveer Sidhu Secures Olympic Quota with Silver at Asia Olympic Qualifiers
1 min
Vijayveer Sidhu Secures Olympic Quota with Silver at Asia Olympic Qualifiers
Michael Appleton Eyes Ipswich's Freddie Ladapo for January Transfer
1 min
Michael Appleton Eyes Ipswich's Freddie Ladapo for January Transfer
The Extinction Mystery of Earth's Greatest Primate Solved: From Prehistoric Enigmas to Modern Innovations
1 min
The Extinction Mystery of Earth's Greatest Primate Solved: From Prehistoric Enigmas to Modern Innovations
Panthers vs. Delta Devils: A Fiery SWAC Basketball Showdown Anticipated
1 min
Panthers vs. Delta Devils: A Fiery SWAC Basketball Showdown Anticipated
NTR Trust's Mega Blood Donation Camp to Aim for a Thousand Units
2 mins
NTR Trust's Mega Blood Donation Camp to Aim for a Thousand Units
Asa Hutchinson: Undeterred in the Face of 2024 Presidential Primaries
2 mins
Asa Hutchinson: Undeterred in the Face of 2024 Presidential Primaries
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
19 mins
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
4 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
4 hours
Davos WEF 2023: AI's Disruptive Potential and Economic Challenges Take Centre Stage
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
5 hours
Declining Resale Values of Electric Vehicles Raise Concerns Over Widespread Adoption
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
5 hours
WEF Davos 2024: Empowering Youth, Shaping the Future
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
5 hours
Former NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern Ties the Knot with Clarke Gayford
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
6 hours
Century-Old Mystery Solved: Forensic Breakthrough Identifies Missing WWI Veteran
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
8 hours
Cochise College Hosts Arizona DECA District 3 Events: Forging Future Leaders
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings
12 hours
WBC Clarifies Artur Beterbiev's Atypical Anti-Doping Test Findings

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app