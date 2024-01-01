New Year’s Day Gang Confrontation Turns Violent in Caloocan City

As the world ushered in the new year, Bagong Barrio, a neighborhood in Caloocan City, was rocked by a gang confrontation that escalated into a shooting, marring the festive celebrations. The incident occurred in Barangay 153 and saw one injury amidst the chaos.

Confrontation turned Shootout

Jasper Querol, a local tricycle driver, and his group approached a rival gang, allegedly in retaliation to an assault on one of their members. The confrontation quickly spiraled out of control, moving from a fistfight to a chase, ending in a shootout in the narrow alleys at the intersection of Cavite and Batangas streets.

Injured and Arrests

In the hail of bullets, Querol sustained injuries and was rushed to MCU Hospital. The Caloocan Police, responding promptly, arrested a 19-year-old suspect and took a minor into custody. Both were charged with causing physical injuries in a tumultuous affray and frustrated homicide. However, four other suspects, including a minor, remain at large.

Barangay 153 and Gang Violence

Barangay 153, usually under a strict curfew, had relaxed its restrictions for the New Year’s Eve celebrations. The local official acknowledged the incident, urging parents to more vigilantly guide their children.

