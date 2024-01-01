en English
Crime

New Year’s Day Gang Confrontation Turns Violent in Caloocan City

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 1, 2024 at 10:46 am EST


As the world ushered in the new year, Bagong Barrio, a neighborhood in Caloocan City, was rocked by a gang confrontation that escalated into a shooting, marring the festive celebrations. The incident occurred in Barangay 153 and saw one injury amidst the chaos.

Confrontation turned Shootout

Jasper Querol, a local tricycle driver, and his group approached a rival gang, allegedly in retaliation to an assault on one of their members. The confrontation quickly spiraled out of control, moving from a fistfight to a chase, ending in a shootout in the narrow alleys at the intersection of Cavite and Batangas streets.

Injured and Arrests

In the hail of bullets, Querol sustained injuries and was rushed to MCU Hospital. The Caloocan Police, responding promptly, arrested a 19-year-old suspect and took a minor into custody. Both were charged with causing physical injuries in a tumultuous affray and frustrated homicide. However, four other suspects, including a minor, remain at large.

Barangay 153 and Gang Violence

Barangay 153, usually under a strict curfew, had relaxed its restrictions for the New Year’s Eve celebrations. The local official acknowledged the incident, urging parents to more vigilantly guide their children.

In a parallel incident from the past, Filipino politician Reynaldo Dagsa was murdered by a gangland assassin on New Year’s Eve, a crime he inadvertently captured in a family photo. The photograph aided in the identification and arrest of the assassin, Arnel Buenaflor, and two suspected accomplices. Dagsa had been a thorn in the side of Manila’s criminal fraternity, making enemies due to his crackdown on gang activity.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

