en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Crime

New Year’s Day Dumpster Fires in Odessa Lead to Arrest

author
By: Waqas Arain
Published: January 2, 2024 at 3:56 pm EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 4:42 pm EST
New Year’s Day Dumpster Fires in Odessa Lead to Arrest

In the early hours of New Year’s Day in Odessa, Texas, a series of dumpster fires broke out, causing property damage and unsettling the peaceful celebration. The primary incident occurred at 414 N Lee, where the blaze charred the back of a building and inflicted damage on an AT&T box. This event led to an investigation that would eventually result in an arrest, unraveling a tale of arson that marked the start of 2024.

Surveillance Footage: The Unseen Witness

As part of their investigation, the police scrutinized surveillance footage from a building on Grant Street. The footage revealed an individual, later identified as Marlon Stewart, igniting a dumpster fire before hastily leaving the scene. This visual evidence, coupled with the fact that the police had made contact with Stewart just an hour prior to the incident regarding two other dumpster fires in the vicinity, raised suspicion.

From Suspect to Arrest: A Rapid Turn of Events

Based on the surveillance footage and prior encounters, the police identified Stewart as the primary suspect. Swift action was taken, and by the end of New Year’s Day, Stewart had been arrested. This swift transition from a peaceful celebration to a series of dumpster fires, culminating in an arrest, left the community of Odessa reeling.

What Lies Ahead for Marlon Stewart?

Currently, Stewart is held at the Ector County Law Enforcement Center where he awaits the setting of his bond. The repercussions of his alleged actions echo through the community, serving as a gritty reminder of the fires that marred the dawn of the new year. As the legal proceedings unfold, the citizens of Odessa, and indeed the rest of Texas, will be watching closely, hoping for justice to extinguish the flames of this unsettling incident.

0
Crime United States
author

Waqas Arain

Waqas Arain, with a prestigious journalistic stint across prestigious media institutions such as ARY News TV, Dawn.com, and Apna Television Group spanning more than seven years, holds an immense wealth of experience. He is a proficient reporter, showcasing remarkable adeptness in critical and inventive thought which aids him in dealing effectively with a wide array of topics. Waqas exhibits an innate ability to master complex ideas swiftly and then convey these intricately woven narratives in a compelling manner, responsive to various themes and prevailing world affairs. Being an effective communicator and a cooperative team member, he excels in high-pressure situations and fosters harmonious relationships within the team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

18-year-old Charged with Arson at Harford Mall on New Year's Eve

By Wojciech Zylm

Hatboro Woman Gets Probation for Racially Charged Tirade at Pizzeria

By Nitish Verma

Memorial Service Announced for Fallen Spalding County Sergeant

By Waqas Arain

Indianapolis Man Sentenced to 30 Years for Child Sexual Exploitation

By Hadeel Hashem

Westminster Woman's Murder Trial Postponed Pending Competency Evaluati ...
@Courts & Law · 11 mins
Westminster Woman's Murder Trial Postponed Pending Competency Evaluati ...
heart comment 0
Wrongfully Accused Trey Jones Files Federal Lawsuit Over Coerced Confession

By Shivani Chauhan

Wrongfully Accused Trey Jones Files Federal Lawsuit Over Coerced Confession
South Carolina Lawmakers Advocate for Expansion of Child Homicide Law

By Bijay Laxmi

South Carolina Lawmakers Advocate for Expansion of Child Homicide Law
Teenager Arrested in Connection to Fatal Shooting in Tamarac, Florida

By Safak Costu

Teenager Arrested in Connection to Fatal Shooting in Tamarac, Florida
Worcester Man Sentenced To Up To 11 Years In Prison For Armed Assault To Murder

By BNN Correspondents

Worcester Man Sentenced To Up To 11 Years In Prison For Armed Assault To Murder
Latest Headlines
World News
Black Rock Gold Prospectors Set to Hold Monthly Meeting
22 seconds
Black Rock Gold Prospectors Set to Hold Monthly Meeting
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
48 seconds
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
Rep. Chip Roy Calls for Immediate Action on Border Security
1 min
Rep. Chip Roy Calls for Immediate Action on Border Security
Vermont Legislature 2024: A Session of Critical Decisions
2 mins
Vermont Legislature 2024: A Session of Critical Decisions
Noel Gallagher Embraces Sobriety for Health and Music in 2024
2 mins
Noel Gallagher Embraces Sobriety for Health and Music in 2024
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 mins
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
Rocket Pharmaceuticals: A Vanguard in Genetic Therapy for Rare Disorders
3 mins
Rocket Pharmaceuticals: A Vanguard in Genetic Therapy for Rare Disorders
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Focuses on Innovative Cancer Treatments: DANYELZA Leading the Way
6 mins
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Focuses on Innovative Cancer Treatments: DANYELZA Leading the Way
Veradigm Acquires Koha Health: A Strategic Move to Enhance Revenue Cycle Services
6 mins
Veradigm Acquires Koha Health: A Strategic Move to Enhance Revenue Cycle Services
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
48 seconds
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 mins
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
31 mins
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
4 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
4 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
4 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
4 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
4 hours
Global Roundup: Earthquake in Japan, Israel's Strategic Move, and High-Stakes Politics
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis
4 hours
Bangladesh Stands with Japan: Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Expresses Solidarity Amidst Earthquake Crisis

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app