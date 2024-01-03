New Year’s Day Crime Wave Raises Concerns in Bhubaneswar

As the first dawn of 2024 broke over Bhubaneswar, the city woke up to two alarming acts of street crime, casting a shadow over its law and order situation. In two separate incidents, residents of the city were subjected to brazen attacks, one involving an armed gang and the other a pair of masked robbers.

Attack at Kalinga Youth Club

The first incident unfolded at the Kalinga Youth Club in Sailashree Vihar. Sangram Singh, a local resident who performs various odd jobs, was brutally attacked by an armed gang of about ten to twelve individuals. Armed with swords and daggers, the assailants inflicted serious injuries to Singh’s right elbow and arms. His friends subsequently rushed him to the hospital. The assailants did not stop at attacking Singh; they went on to vandalize the club premises.

According to the Chandrasekhar police, this violent confrontation was the result of a longstanding rivalry. The feud, they say, was over the organization of a New Year’s feast at the club. The police have identified one suspect in the attack, known as Shalu, but he remains at large.

Robbery in Damana Village

In a separate incident, Sibananda Barik, a shopkeeper, faced the terror of two masked robbers at his shop in Damana village. As Barik was opening the shop early in the morning, the robbers, brandishing a razor, threatened him and made off with Rs 6,000. Barik was left with minor scratches on his throat.

The police have launched an investigation into this crime as well, but the identities of the attackers remain unknown. Both incidents have created a wave of fear among the residents of Bhubaneswar, raising serious questions about the city’s security measures.