New Year’s Day Burglary in North Belfast Sparks Police Investigation and Public Appeal

North Belfast woke up to a grim New Year’s Day as a burglary on Alliance Avenue prompted an immediate investigation from the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI). The incident, which occurred between the early hours of 1:30 am and midday, saw a black Nissan Duke vehicle stolen, and a significant sum of money taken from a home. Adding insult to injury, the property was also extensively damaged, with the rear door being forced open and the interiors ransacked.

A Plea for Public Assistance

Detective Sergeant Kitchen has made a public appeal for information that might assist in the investigation. The PSNI has provided contact details for those who may have information related to the burglary and has encouraged the public to report through various means, including their non-emergency online form. The independent charity, Crimestoppers, is also a channel through which individuals can provide information anonymously. The reference number for this case is 1312 01/01/24. This public appeal underscores the ongoing efforts to solve the crime and retrieve the stolen items.

On the Rise: A String of Burglaries

This incident is not isolated. Police in West Belfast are already investigating two burglaries that occurred in the early hours of New Year’s Day in the Dunmurry area. In one incident, a laptop and cash were taken from the Lymegrove area, and in the second, a handbag, bank cards, and cash were stolen from the Old Forge area. In another unsettling event in Co Down, a man named Peter Harris has been refused bail over an alleged aggravated burglary involving a baseball bat and knife.

A Call for Vigilance

The alarming rise in these incidents has led the police to urge homeowners to be vigilant and protect their properties. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is also investigating the second residential burglary in a week, with the most recent case reported on River Road in St. George. As the investigations continue, the public is being urged to assist the authorities in their efforts to bring the culprits to justice.