New Year’s Day Burglary Attempt in Pasco Leads to Confrontation and Arrest

A break of dawn on January 1st brought an unexpected encounter for a homeowner on North 9th Avenue in Pasco, Washington. As the city was waking up to the promise of a new year, the resident found himself face to face with an intruder attempting to infiltrate his home. The ensuing confrontation marked the first significant crime incident of the year in the community.

Attempted Break-In Turns Physical

The incident escalated quickly when the intruder, in a desperate bid to escape, attacked the homeowner. However, the resident, despite the surprise and shock, managed to defend himself. The struggle between the two men resulted in non-life threatening injuries, primarily for the intruder. The suspect, realizing the futility of his aggression, fled the scene post-haste, leaving behind a shaken homeowner and a slew of evidence.

Quick Action by Pasco Police

The Pasco Police Department received the distress call and promptly swung into action. Led by Sergeant David Herrera, officers managed to locate the suspect near the intersection of North 9th Avenue and Sylvester Street, not too far from the crime scene. The suspect was apprehended without further incident, marking a swift end to the homeowner’s ordeal.

Aftermath and Charges

Following the apprehension, the intruder was taken to the hospital to attend to his injuries sustained during the incident. After receiving medical treatment, the now-identified burglar was charged formally with burglary. The swift resolution of the attempted break-in set a clear message to would-be criminals in Pasco, reinforcing the city’s commitment to safety and security of its residents.