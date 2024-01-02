en English
Crime

New Year’s Day Arrest: R6000 Worth of Alcohol Seized in Bloemfontein

By: Mazhar Abbas
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:30 am EST
The dawn of 2024 brought an unexpected twist for a 25-year-old man in Bloemfontein as his New Year’s celebrations were abruptly halted. The man was apprehended by the local police for possessing R6000 worth of alcohol, a haul he could not produce a receipt for. The incident unravelled in the vicinity of a renowned brewery, putting a decisive end to what might have been a festive night for the accused and his accomplices.

Suspicious Activity Near Brewery

Members of the Bloemfontein Flying Squad were conducting routine patrols on 1st January 2024 in Hamilton along OR Tambo Street. Their attention was drawn to a silver Hyundai parked conspicuously close to the side wall of the brewery. The officers observed a man, later identified as the driver of the Hyundai Atos, and two others swiftly transferring items into the vehicle’s trunk.

The Chase and Arrest

On sensing the presence of law enforcement, the trio attempted a hasty retreat, triggering a pursuit. The police managed to apprehend the 25-year-old driver, while his accomplices escaped. A subsequent search of the vehicle yielded multiple crates of liquor, collectively worth around R6000. The suspect, unable to provide an explanation or proof of purchase for the alcohol, was charged with possession of suspected stolen property.

Search for Accomplices and Upcoming Court Appearance

The Bloemfontein police are now on the hunt for the two individuals who managed to evade arrest. The Hyundai Atos has been confiscated as part of the ongoing investigation. The 25-year-old suspect, whose New Year began with an arrest, is scheduled to make his first appearance before the Bloemfontein Magistrates’ Court in the near future.

Crime South Africa
Mazhar Abbas

Mazhar Abbas, a seasoned journalist with a Master's in Mass Communication from Allama Iqbal Open University, has been a distinguished voice across leading Pakistani media outlets since 2015. A cornerstone of BNN Network's coverage, Mazhar specializes in intricate analyses and prompt updates on Pakistan and Afghanistan's pressing events. His commendable dedication to the craft reflects in his insightful pieces. As a proud alumnus of ICFJ and CEJ, Mazhar stands as an esteemed pillar in Pakistan's media realm.

