New Year’s Dawn Brings Fatal Shooting in Dorchester

In the quiet, early morning hours of New Year’s Day, Dorchester, Boston, was rocked by an act of violence that claimed the life of 24-year-old Nilton Fernandes. Detectives from the Boston Police Department’s Homicide Unit are conducting an exhaustive search for answers, following Fernandes’ fatal shooting outside 34 High St. shortly before 5:30 a.m.

The Unfortunate Rise in Violence

This tragic incident marks the city’s first murder of the year and is the most recent in a disturbing trend of gun violence in Dorchester. Over the past week alone, the neighborhood has seen four shootings, two of which have resulted in fatalities. The victims include a young boy who was shot on December 27 and 41-year-old Curtis Effee, who lost his life on December 30.

Another Shooting, Another Victim

Moreover, Dorchester was the scene of another shooting on January 1. A juvenile female was shot at 27 Washington St., but fortunately, her injuries were not life-threatening. Boston Police have arrested a suspect, 19-year-old Dorchester resident Avante Young-Dabney, who is facing multiple charges including armed assault with intent to murder and firearms offenses.

Community on Edge

These incidents of violence have left the community shaken. The number of homicides in Boston fell from 40 in 2022 to 37 in 2023, but the recent surge in shootings in Dorchester has residents on edge. This trend also poses a significant challenge to law enforcement as they strive to maintain peace and safety in the area.

The Boston Police Department is calling on the public’s help in solving these cases. Anyone who has information about Nilton Fernandes’ death or any of the other shootings is encouraged to contact them at 617-343-4470.