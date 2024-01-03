New Year’s Brawl Leads to Van Crash at Bannville Hotel

In the early hours of New Year’s Day, revelry gave way to havoc at the Bannville Hotel in Banbridge, Co Down, culminating in a serious incident that left the hotel entrance extensively damaged and five individuals injured. A brawl involving a large group of men spiraled out of control, leading to the theft of a van and a subsequent collision with the hotel’s façade.

From Brawl to Crash

The incident was reported to the police around 12:15 am. By the time the law enforcement arrived, however, the crowd had already dispersed, leaving a trail of chaos and confusion. The red transit van used in the collision had been abandoned, and the driver had fled the scene. This vehicle, later identified as stolen, had been used as a battering ram against the front of the building.

Aftermath and Investigation

The abandoned van was eventually located at 8:30 am in the Dickson Park area of Seapatrick, marking a crucial discovery in the ongoing investigation. Five individuals, caught in the melee, were left injured – a stark testament to the violence that had unfolded.

Appeal for Public Assistance

With the investigation still underway, the police have issued an appeal to the public for any information related to the incident. They are particularly interested in any footage that may have been captured during the brawl and the subsequent crash. The Bannville Hotel, significantly impacted by the event, has been asked for a statement but has yet to respond.

The incident at the Bannville Hotel, while undoubtedly a grave occurrence, now stands as a testament to the potential consequences of unchecked violence. The police are actively working to unravel the circumstances leading to this event, with the hope of preventing future instances of such damage and harm.