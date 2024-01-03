en English
Accidents

New Year’s Brawl Leads to Van Crash at Bannville Hotel

By: Muthana Al-Najjar
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:39 am EST
New Year’s Brawl Leads to Van Crash at Bannville Hotel

In the early hours of New Year’s Day, revelry gave way to havoc at the Bannville Hotel in Banbridge, Co Down, culminating in a serious incident that left the hotel entrance extensively damaged and five individuals injured. A brawl involving a large group of men spiraled out of control, leading to the theft of a van and a subsequent collision with the hotel’s façade.

From Brawl to Crash

The incident was reported to the police around 12:15 am. By the time the law enforcement arrived, however, the crowd had already dispersed, leaving a trail of chaos and confusion. The red transit van used in the collision had been abandoned, and the driver had fled the scene. This vehicle, later identified as stolen, had been used as a battering ram against the front of the building.

Aftermath and Investigation

The abandoned van was eventually located at 8:30 am in the Dickson Park area of Seapatrick, marking a crucial discovery in the ongoing investigation. Five individuals, caught in the melee, were left injured – a stark testament to the violence that had unfolded.

Appeal for Public Assistance

With the investigation still underway, the police have issued an appeal to the public for any information related to the incident. They are particularly interested in any footage that may have been captured during the brawl and the subsequent crash. The Bannville Hotel, significantly impacted by the event, has been asked for a statement but has yet to respond.

The incident at the Bannville Hotel, while undoubtedly a grave occurrence, now stands as a testament to the potential consequences of unchecked violence. The police are actively working to unravel the circumstances leading to this event, with the hope of preventing future instances of such damage and harm.

Muthana Al-Najjar

A seasoned journalist with a keen sense for on-the-ground reporting, Muthana Al-Najjar is a testament to the resilience and courage that personifies the essence of journalism. Hailing from Gaza, Muthana has contributed significantly to the field, having worked with notable outlets such as the Saudi-funded broadcaster Al-Hadath and the local Al-Quds Radio. In 2020, amidst rising tensions in the region, Muthana's unwavering commitment to reporting the truth saw him summoned by the security forces in Gaza. His dedication to the craft, however, has never faltered, regardless of the circumstances or challenges. The recent Israel-Gaza conflict in 2023 further underscored the threats faced by journalists in the line of duty. Tragically, Muthana's home was among those targeted by the Israeli occupation army. The attack resulted in significant damage to his residence and, even more heartbreakingly, the loss of some of his family members. Despite these harrowing experiences, Muthana has continued to rise above adversity, joining the BNN newsroom to share his invaluable perspective and reporting skills. His history and experiences not only enrich our team but also serve as a stark reminder of the importance and cost of honest journalism in today's world. We are honored to have Muthana Al-Najjar as part of our BNN family.

