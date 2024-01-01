en English
Crime

New Year’s Biryani Brawl: Hyderabad Hotel Conflict Escalates to Legal Battle

author
By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 1, 2024 at 8:45 am EST
New Year’s Biryani Brawl: Hyderabad Hotel Conflict Escalates to Legal Battle

On the eve of the New Year, a heated dispute over biryani in Hyderabad’s Abids Grand Hotel escalated into a full-blown brawl, pulling in the hotel management and leading to a police investigation. The disagreement began when a customer, unsatisfied with the temperature of the biryani served, reportedly attacked a waiter. In retaliation, the hotel’s waitstaff united against the customer, culminating in a significant skirmish involving sticks, chairs, and heightened tempers.

From Biryani to Brawl: A Dramatic Escalation

The incident started when a party of customers, intending to order mutton biryani, were told it was unavailable. The subsequent argument rapidly spiraled out of control, turning verbal disappointments into physical assaults. The hotel’s waitstaff were assaulted by the disgruntled customers, prompting a swift and aggressive response from their colleagues. A video of the incident showcases the hotel management throwing furniture and other items at the customers in the heat of the conflict.

Police Intervention and Legal Consequences

In the aftermath of the brawl, the Hyderabad Police lodged two First Information Reports (FIRs) against six individuals linked to the incident. Both the hotel management and the customers were served notices, marking the legal implications of the brawl. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for the Central Zone in Hyderabad confirmed the event details and stated that further investigation is underway. The Commissioner of Police was also informed of the incident, demanding the immediate arrest of all involved parties.

Public Response and Repercussions

The incident, due to its dramatic nature and the involvement of law enforcement, drew significant public attention. Local politician Raja Singh of Goshamahal intervened, directing the Abids police inspector to file an FIR against the hotel’s waiters and owners. The Hyderabad police registered a case against the restaurant under IPC sections 324, 504, and 509, marking the beginning of a legal battle that would follow the New Year’s Eve brawl.

Crime India Law
author

Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

