Fatal Shooting Claims Four Lives in High-Crime Soshanguve, Pretoria

In the first hours of 2024, the festive atmosphere in Soshanguve, a locale north of Pretoria, was pierced by a chilling act of violence. Four individuals found themselves at the wrong end of gun barrels, their lives tragically snuffed out in Block P, an area known colloquially as Jukulyn. Among the victims was a 14-year-old girl, her nascent life cut short in a place that has, unfortunately, earned notoriety for its high crime rates. So high, in fact, that courier companies have come to refuse deliveries to the area.

A witness, who opted for anonymity, painted a harrowing picture of the incident. The assailants, he said, were clad in black bulletproof vests, their hands wielding deadly rifles. Their identities remain shrouded in mystery, their motives even more so. Yet, the scars they’ve left on the community are all too real.