Crime

Fatal Shooting Claims Four Lives in High-Crime Soshanguve, Pretoria

By: Israel Ojoko
Published: January 1, 2024 at 5:52 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 6:51 pm EST
Fatal Shooting Claims Four Lives in High-Crime Soshanguve, Pretoria

In the first hours of 2024, the festive atmosphere in Soshanguve, a locale north of Pretoria, was pierced by a chilling act of violence. Four individuals found themselves at the wrong end of gun barrels, their lives tragically snuffed out in Block P, an area known colloquially as Jukulyn. Among the victims was a 14-year-old girl, her nascent life cut short in a place that has, unfortunately, earned notoriety for its high crime rates. So high, in fact, that courier companies have come to refuse deliveries to the area.

A witness, who opted for anonymity, painted a harrowing picture of the incident. The assailants, he said, were clad in black bulletproof vests, their hands wielding deadly rifles. Their identities remain shrouded in mystery, their motives even more so. Yet, the scars they’ve left on the community are all too real.

Crime South Africa
Israel Ojoko

With a decade-long dedication to the realm of digital journalism, Israel Ojoko stands out as a seasoned journalist, editor, and content curator. His fervor for the craft shines through in his meticulously crafted narratives and editorial insights. Israel's pursuit of journalistic excellence is unwavering, and this drive has fortified his reputation in international news circles. Before bringing his expertise to BNN Network, Israel honed his leadership and editorial skills as a Senior Editor across multiple global news outlets, amassing a wealth of professional acumen in the process.

