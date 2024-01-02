en English
Crime

New Year, Old Scams: Navigating Diet and Financial Fraud in 2024

author
By: Nitish Verma
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:46 am EST
As the confetti of the New Year settles, millions around the world set their sights on fresh beginnings, armed with a list of resolutions for 2024. However, lurking in the shadows are scammers, ready to exploit this surge in goal-setting. With a particular focus on diet and financial scams, this article aims to shed light on the deceptive practices that manifest themselves when resolution-making is at its peak.

Decoding Diet Scams

Declared by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as the most prevalent health care scams in the United States, diet scams are often masked by fraudulent websites and apps that promise to foster healthy habits. In exchange for payment, these platforms pledge to guide users towards their weight loss goals. Yet, once the transaction is processed, they vanish into thin air.

Navigating Financial Fraud

Financial scams, particularly banking scams, are another common trap scammers set for unsuspecting victims. Accounting for over 2 million fraud reports to the FTC in 2023 alone, these scams can take the form of phony financial tracking services and deceptive investment apps. These platforms pose a significant threat as they can gain access to personal banking information.

Staying Vigilant: Tips to Avoid Scams

So, how can one pursue their New Year resolutions without falling prey to such scams? Thoroughly researching new websites, looking out for red flags such as sketchy advertisements, broken links, odd wording, and spelling or grammatical errors, can help identify a scam. These signs often indicate a hastily constructed website that is likely to be taken down after scamming users.

In an era of digital revolution, scams have become more sophisticated and harder to identify. As we stride into 2024, let this serve as a reminder to stay vigilant and safe while striving to turn resolutions into reality.

author

Nitish Verma

Hailing from a unique intersection of law and journalism, Nitish Verma stands out as an insightful international correspondent. Transitioning from a legal background to journalism, he employs a meticulous approach to storytelling, ensuring accuracy and depth in every report. Nitish's dedication to revealing the truth is palpable, as he crafts news pieces that not only inform but also engage the audience. With his distinct perspective, Nitish consistently delivers news narratives that echo with authenticity and relevance, making him a vital voice in today's media landscape.

